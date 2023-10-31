The Nintendo universe has given birth to great works that have gone down in the history of video games. Yoko Shimomura has been a professional composer who has contributed her talent to some interesting projects within the video game industry. Creating in the past, la BSO para Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, a title that barely left Japan, and whose remake for Nintendo Switch is just around the corner.

And the best of all is that this woman will once again be in charge of set the music and create the best in-game situations for Super Mario RPG remake. With the game’s release date getting closer and closer, we can’t wait to share with you this very special article that will undoubtedly leave you thinking about a thousand different ways to see the complete work of Yoko Shimomura and her stellar career. Do you dare to join us on this unique journey?

Who is Yoko Shimomura

Yōko Shimomura is currently one of the most famous and well-known Japanese composers in the world. panorama of music in video games and other animation projects. Above all, his fame in Japan is a fact, since she has participated in the most interesting works over the years.

She is known for being an excellent pianist, violinist, composer and even orchestra director, a position of responsibility and talent that only the best can take. He was born in 1967, to be more exact on October 19. Among his greatest successes is having participated in great games such as Street Fighter, Xenoblade Chronicles, Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy and Super Mario among many others.

She grew up in the Hyogo prefecture in Japan, and since she was little she was always very tied to music and more specifically to the piano. Furthermore, her ability to quickly master her instrument helped her practice, from the first years of her life, the art that would make her a great name in the future as one of the best composers of music for video games and animation in the world. moment.

Some memorable beginnings

She began her professional studies at Osaka University of Music and later became a piano teacher. Additionally, she combined her passion for video games with her talent for creating music. In fact, she began sending samples of her creations to different video game companies, Capcom being one of them. In fact, this company contacted her directly to do an interview and a direct audition. Audition that went very well, and helped the company hire her for her future projects.

In fact it was a very daring step, since video games in this era and especially the music related to them, did not inspire much confidence in the Japanese of previous generations, and many believed that Shimomura was wasting his talent.

It was in 1993 when the artist ended up being transferred to Squaresoft, currently known by the name Square Enix. In fact, the first project that he carried out in this company was to create the soundtrack for the RPG called Live a Live, which came out in 1994.

Shimomura later came to work with other great composers such as Noriko Matsueda and in 1996 he made his most iconic leap as an artist that would earn him a definitive position in the industry:

He composed and arranged the OST for the video game Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars.

His current legacy and influence on video game music

Below we will give you a complete list of the works in which Yoko has participated directly as a composer, as well as some arrangements in already pre-established compositions. This list has been possible thanks to the work of Fandom authors. From Ruetir.com we bring it to you so that you are aware of the magnitude of the legacy of Yoko Shimomura, one of the most important figures in music in video games for more than 3 decades:

His participation in Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

When Yoko came to this key project for Nintendo, she relied on the scores of Koji Kondo to create the music that would be present in Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. A game that broke at that time with all the schemes of what the Super Mario franchise was. The first title of this style (and the only Mario title to date), was initially released only for Japan and North America for the SNES. It is responsible for the fact that today, a Mario game has drawn so much from the RPG genre and fantasy music and this style of classic games.

El regreso de Yoko Shimomura en Super Mario RPG remake

Thank you so much for all the happy comments and likes on yesterday’s tweet! ! #Super Mario RPG pic.twitter.com/0zQxuwVV7h — Yoko Shimomura｜Yoko Shimomura (@midiplex) June 22, 2023

Yoko’s return has been celebratory news for a large part of the fans of the Super Mario universe and the Nintendera community. His legacy not only remains valid in the large projects he has already worked on, but also extends like gold into the future. Yoko has provided her services once again to Nintendo for relive a game which, unfortunately, in the past did not reach all parts of the world.

“Originally released on Super NES, Super Mario RPG has been overhauled with new graphics! Join Mario, Bowser, Princess Peach and the original characters Mallow and Geno, in a role-playing game full of twists, turns and treasures“

