Yoigo is keeping one of the offers from more complete convergent rates at the best market price. The latest development means that they are left practically without competition, since they even exceed what it would cost to hire Digi, two mobile lines and Netflix separately.

Two mobile lines at the same price

Yoigo has decided to continue vitaminizing his convergent fiber and mobile rates and add more extras to justify their price, increasing the content-price ratio. Now all packs have two mobile lines.

Until now, Yoigo offered the possibility of having an additional line that has unlimited calls and shares data. Of course, this “additional duo line” had a cost of 6 euros on the tariff. However, the MásMóvil Group operator has decided to amend this difference with an important change in several of its rates. Right now we can verify that Yoigo gives away a second extra line for free in its fiber and mobile convergences.

In other words, for registrations during the month of October, at least, the first duo line is once again completely free (forever) in any of Yoigo’s fiber and mobile packs. The rates, therefore, remain like this, making them quite interesting for families with several members:

Fiber at 500 megabytes, 2 mobile lines with unlimited calls and 25 GB to share and Netflix for 45 euros per month

Fiber at 500 megabytes, 2 mobile lines with unlimited calls and 45 GB to share and Netflix for 49 euros per month Fiber at 500 megabytes, 2 mobile lines with unlimited calls and data and Netflix for 59 euros per month Fiber at 1,000 megabytes, 2 lines mobiles with unlimited calls and 25 GB to share and Netflix for 60 euros per month Fiber at 1,000 megabytes, 2 mobile lines with unlimited calls and 45 GB to share and Netflix for 64 euros per month Fiber at 1,000 megabytes, 2 mobile lines with calls and unlimited data and Netflix for 74 euros per month

If two mobile lines are not enough to cover the entire family unit, these packs can be completed with up to three additional mobile lines further. Duo lines are priced at 9 euros per month, while you can also opt for lines with 500 MB for 6 euros or 20 GB for 9 euros.

Gift Netflix with Yoigo

As we can see, a free Netflix subscription is also included in the rates. Specifically, the Basic Plan with ads, valued at 5.49 euros, is included in the rate. Yoigo recently renewed its portfolio of fiber and mobile rates and added Netflix. However, that is not the best for all those operator customers who have one of these rates, but rather the telephone company has not raised the prices, giving more value to each rate.

Yoigo offers the possibility to change the standard plan with ads of the platform for Standard or Premium subscriptions. Although, for this, you will have to pay extra every month:

Standard for 7.50 euros more per month: two screens at the same time, FHD resolution and no ads. Premium for 12.50 euros per month: four screens at the same time, 4K resolution and no ads.

Even so, it is a little cheaper. And you have to keep in mind that these plans cost more expensive if you hire it on your own. The Standard plan costs 12.99 euros and the Premium costs 17.99 euros per month, so you can save 5.49 euros every month. Although, the negative side is that the operator does not give the option to choose the Basic subscription. If you already have Netflix contracted, we can link our account with Yoigo and pay the special price that the operator leaves us.