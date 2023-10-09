He is 18 years old and makes Allegri’s eyes shine for the talent that is anything but an end in itself that he knows how to bring to the pitch. He doesn’t need random minutes here and there, but real games. Because there hasn’t been such a strong guy in black and white for years

When he talks about Kenan Yildiz, Massimiliano Allegri’s eyes shine. The Juventus coach is often the subject of criticism, but he deserves credit for always paying close attention to the players’ technique and insisting on the importance he has in the development of matches. If Allegri is crazy about the young Turkish born in Germany, the reason is both simple and surprising: from a technical point of view, Yildiz is Juve’s best footballer. And with a fair margin on the second.