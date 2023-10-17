When Lila found out that Erim was going to Ender and Kaya’s house, she couldn’t help but offer to accompany him… she can’t stand another day without seeing Yiğit!

After a dinner in which there was almost no interaction with her ex-husband, the young Argun has volunteered to help Ender with dessert. In the kitchen, Caner’s sister has asked her ex-daughter-in-law about her state of mind. Lila only responded with a grimace and muttered: “So-so.” Soon, Yiğit has burst into the kitchen and Ender has left them alone.

Lila then confesses that, after the incident the night they went out partying, she has been worried. Kaya’s son, who prefers not to waste time, gets to the point and asks her: “Have you come to see me tonight?” Lila then confesses the truth: yes.

Afterwards, they both open up about their feelings… they can’t be without each other! Yiğit confesses to his lover that he has noticed how jealous she gets when she is around other girls and Lila tries to run away in shame. However, Ender’s son stops her and blurts out, “I love you too.”

Yiğit and Lila stare into each other’s eyes, smile at each other and can’t help but merge… in a romantic kiss! We love this couple! Will they get back together?

–