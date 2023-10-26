Otherwise Max Verstappen might be lynched and of course we don’t want that.

Being a fan of something is completely fine, but that often also means that you are not a fan of something else at all. We see this in football, but nowadays also in Formula 1. There are Dutch fans who cannot see or enjoy Hamilton. And there are Mexican fans who can drink Verstappen’s blood.

This was also evident last weekend when Max Verstappen was treated to boos by the Mexican fans in Austin. That’s very childish, but Max doesn’t lose sleep over it. However, Red Bull fears that the atmosphere will become a little grimmer in Mexico this weekend.

Red Bull has therefore taken measures: Max Verstappen will be accompanied by two bodyguards in Mexico. Helmut Marko tells Autobild this. He does not say whether one of the two bodyguards is called Jos.

We hope that Red Bull has also immediately arranged bodyguards for Helmut Marko himself. After all, he is not very popular in Mexico after he made slightly racist statements about Perez.

What does Max think of it? Of course he doesn’t think it’s necessary. He’s just going into the race weekend relaxed. However, at Red Bull they feel responsible for his safety. After all, Max Verstappen is their most valuable asset.

Perez can of course also mean something: he has called on his fans to be a little nice. He said during the press conference this morning that he hopes Mexico not only supports him but all of Red Bull. And the Mexicans will probably listen to Checo, right?

