The Dutton family’s adventures have popularized the state of Montana, but not everything is positive for residents and ranchers.

Yellowstone is one of the most popular series today. The western universe conceived by Taylor Sheridan It has generated five seasons and two spin-offs already released on SkyShowtime (in Spain), with more expansions on the way.

The series follows the experiences of the familia Dutton, a lineage of ranchers in the great state of Montana that has been established for generations on what is the largest ranch in the state. But internal conflicts are added to territorial disputes with the nearby Broken Rock Native Reserve and the various companies seeking to build on the Dutton lands.

In many ways, Taylor Sheridan’s series revolves around preserving Montana as it is, something that, ironically, contrasts with the effect the series has had on the real state, which has seen an immense tourist spike since it premiered .

But it’s not tourism that bothers some Montana residents and business owners, it’s the misrepresentation of modern ranching in the state.

Montana is the heart of Yellowstone, for better and worse

As stated in an article in the Washington Post, while Montana tourism has rebounded thanks to Yellowstone, leaving income in 2021 of 730 million dollarsFor example, the way in which current livestock farming is represented in fiction has generated discomfort among livestock farmers.

While people buy hats that look like those of John Dutton, Rip o Beththey also think that modern ranching is still like the Wild West, with shootouts and all kinds of conspiracies.

“They have given our livestock a bad name,” he comments. Mark Greenowho has been at the Nine Quarter Circle Ranch in Bozeman for six years.

As a work of fiction, Yellowstone tends towards drama and spectacle in many of its episodes, something that some stories based on real events also suffer from, where the problem of reliable representation is even greater.

