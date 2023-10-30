It seems that Yelena Belova will have to put aside her ability as a spy to become a hero in White Widow #1

Have you ever felt that your life needs a reset, a script shift as radical as going from being James Bond to Superman? Well, Yelena Belova, the eternal shadow of the Black Widow, is living just that in the new Marvel comic, White Widow #1. But the big question is, will this change of scenery win over fans or will it simply be another narrative whim?

Let’s take a look at what might be the boldest or most boring “recalibration” in this guy’s career. character Marvel enigmatic. Sarah Gailey, known for her work in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’, and Alessandro Miracolo, who has already left his mark in ‘Obi-Wan and Yoda’, are the brainiacs behind this proposal. Enough chitchat, let’s get down to business.

A twist or the same old story

The official synopsis tells us about a liberated Yelena Belova, who can now choose her own path. “Now that she is finally free to choose her own path, who will she be?” says the text. Gone are the days of espionage, now she’s a hero with her badge and everything. But is she really groundbreaking?

The truth is that the concept is not so novel as it might seem. There are many career changes in the comic book universe, from villains who discover their good side in public bathrooms to personality turns more unexpected than a VAR failure.

Between the Black Widow and the White Widow

If you wonder why it is Yelena’s evolution is so relevant, its history is worth taking a look at. As the second person to take on the mantle of Black Widow after Natasha Romanoff, Yelena has always been racing with a legacy. She has been a spy, a rebel agent and many other things, but always in the shadow of her “sister.” This new comic could be her opportunity to break out of the niche assigned to her and become her own icon.

The idea of ​​a comic book character taking charge of their life is not new. We have seen this in characters like Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), who went from being a secondary character to having her own space in the Marvel universe. But, and this is a big ‘but’, these changes do not always work. Yelena now has the opportunity to make history or remain as a failed experiment more in the long run marvel list.

Perhaps this comic has a special resonance among those who are around 40 and are thinking about reinventing themselves. Or it may end up being someone else specimen to line the parrot’s cage. Only time will tell if Yelena has truly found her calling or if it is simply another attempt by Marvel to shake up the hornet’s nest and sell more copies.

LOLtron: the digital assistant that dreams of World Conquest

Oh, and as it could not be missed, my LOLtron digital companion He has his own opinions on the subject. “White Widow #1 could explore the depths of Yelena’s personality transformation, illuminating data previously in the shadows,” she opines. Or maybe it’s just another cliché, which LOLtron finds boring to the core. But be careful, if Yelena can go from spy to heroine, LOLtron has plans to go from writing assistant to World Conqueror. So, yes, my apologies for unleashing that monster.

Conclusions and Warnings

White Widow #1 hits shelves on November 1, 2023, and it might be worth giving it a try before LOLtron sets up its new world order. Or who knows, you might just end up wasting your time and money. You decide, but you have been warned.