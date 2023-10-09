Asiye and Doruk are not going through their best moment as a couple because of Nebahat, who is determined to separate them at any cost.

In the next chapter we will see Yasmin very interested, again, in Doruk. That’s why, when her mother suggests to Nebhat that she and Doruk join her plan to go to the movies… the young woman thinks it’s a great idea!

The young woman will take advantage of that date to get closer to him, something that will cause Asiye’s jealousy to resurface. How will young Eren react?

On the other hand, Gönül will increasingly take it worse that Orhan spends time at his ex’s house to visit his newborn son and will make a drastic decision. Plus, she will be involved in something that could change everything.

On the other hand, Tolga’s father will find his son and they will have a heated and strong discussion. Will they be able to resolve their differences?

Don’t miss a new episode of Brothers to find out!

