Suara.com – Yasamin Jasem is again lined up as the main character in the horror film entitled Cult of the Devil. In the film produced by the Starvision production house, Yasamin plays the character Naya.

Naya herself is Raka’s twin sister (played by Fadi Alaydrus). In this film, two brothers have to struggle to uncover the dark story of their late father’s family, who turned out to be followers of black magic.

Even though this is Yasamin Jasem’s umpteenth horror film, the 19 year old girl said that the filming process for Cult of the Devil was quite tiring for her. Because Yasamin had to do a lot of action scenes in the middle of the forest during filming.

“It was the last day and I saw Raka and Naya running everywhere and there was a fighting scene. I was like (tired), but I understood we had to practice movements,” said Yasamin Jasem at a press conference for the film Cult of the Devil in the Kuningan area, Jakarta South, Thursday (26/10/2023).

“It turns out that day was really tiring, but finally we can laugh about that day now,” he continued.

Yasamin Jasem (Tiara Rosana/Suara.com)

Furthermore, the film star Mangkujiwo revealed his feelings about always acting in horror films. She admitted that she was afraid that her image would be printed as an actress specializing in horror films.

But then he realized that horror films themselves were popular in Indonesia and that was an opportunity for him to further explore his acting skills.

“At first there was fear because people around me liked to ask, ‘Aren’t you tired of horror? Aren’t you afraid that it will be thought to be just a horror story?’ “It’s just that maybe when I’ve experienced and seen a lot of horror, maybe this is an opportunity for me to explore,” added Yasamin Jasem.

“Because even though the genre is the same, the characters offered and the concepts told are different. So maybe I will take advantage of that opportunity, although I also don’t refuse if there are offers from other genres,” continued Yasamin Jasem.

For information, apart from Yasamin Jasem, the film Cult of the Devil also stars a number of other stars, namely Fadi Alaydrus, Rukman Rosadi, Alit Aryani Willems, Yayu Unru, Mian Tiara, Debo Andryos, Delia Husein, and others.

It is planned that the film Cult of the Devil will soon be shown in all Indonesian cinemas on November 2 2023.