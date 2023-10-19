Tarrés and Botturi present the brand new Yamaha Ténéré 700 Extreme in the 2024 color during the last stage of the Italian Motorally championship which takes place in Sardinia from 19 to 22 October. Here’s what it’s like live

October 19, 2023

Ecco changes the Yamaha Ténéré 700 Extreme 2024

What changes



Yamaha’s new 2024 model can be recognized at first glance for the new liveryin the video you see it “personalized” with the drivers’ sponsors but the theme It remains the same. The graphics with the characteristic Yamaha blue color they have been back on the Ténéré straight from the 80s and give a unique look to the new version.

Browsing the Extreme’s technical data sheet more carefully we notice a greater excursion of the fork, 230 mm against the standard 210. It increases, here too, by 20mm the travel of the KYB piggyback monoshock which reaches 220 mm. A dedicated flat saddle appears which was padded with another 20mm of material. This increases the height of the Ténéré from the ground, bringing it to altitude 910 mm. The footrests are widened, which are made of titanium and the ABS has three modes of use.

On the aesthetic front, the Extreme version was born with the high mudguard and with a couple of gold anodized rimsalways strictly measuring 21″ and 18″ and specific for the most extreme enduro.

In summary, the Extrema version, as Pol Tarrés says, is a World Raid with the smallest tank. The price? 11.899 euro.