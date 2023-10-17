Yamaha Ténéré 700 Extreme Edition it is the version of Iwata’s endurona designed to expand the concept of adventure. The technical basis of the bikes does not change compared to the standard version, with the 689 cc CP2 parallel twin engine embraced by the double cradle frame, but this version receives some exclusive technical solutions and dedicated accessories that highlight its off-road potential. These include extended travel suspension, high front fender, aluminum mesh radiator guard and titanium footpegs, as well as a 5″ 3-tone TFT display with “Rally roadbook” style screen.

The technical basis of the bike does not change for 2024 (all the details here), but the Ténéré 700 Extreme Edition receives a new graphics and gold anodized rims.

