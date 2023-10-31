The new Yamaha MT-09 2024 makes its debut, changes in technique and style. Will she have managed to improve herself?

The MT-09 turns ten and always has it was the purest of all the MT modelswith his look aggressive and the spirited performances that were noticed by everyone. The revolutionary MT-09 model became famous in 2013, just a year after the three-cylinder CP3 engine with a sophisticated metal chassis was presented for the first time at the Cologne Motor Show.

The first MT-09 immediately caused a stir emotion and adrenaline in the world of motorcycling, kicking off the Hyper Naked revolution. For 2024, Yamaha has taken the MT-09 model to the next Darkness level, through the union of intelligence and stylefurther seeking the greater purity of the concept The Dark Side of Japan.

The new MT-09 now, on paper, offers an even better driving experience excitingwith an adrenaline-filled, aggressive, captivating and superior quality specifications thanks to the latest technological innovations.

Slimmer look



The MT-09 model celebrates its tenth anniversary with a new design complete with the bodywork that amplifies the sensation of the unmistakable acceleration of the CP3’s torque. Based on the concept of “3D riding”, which allows the rider to move more freely on the motorcycle, the body of the 2024 MT-09 is inspired by the Yamaha YZfrom motocross which also require a high degree of freedom in the riding position.

The style concept underlying the MT-09 has always been that of “functional beauty”, eliminating superfluous features with a less is more approach. Every detail has been included to enhance the sheer aggression of the MT-09 e maximize the driving experience.

New compact LED headlight



A new LED headlight, included in a redesigned cover, creates a more homogeneous relationship between the headlight and the fuel tank and draws inspiration from the original MT: a blend of “Naked” and “Motard”. The dual LED projector headlight has been improvedwith a compact lens module that is smaller and thinner than the previous model, but still provides a wide, uniform and powerful beam, in the low or high beam position.

The two transparent LED position lights give an eye-catching look and a feeling of focus, to complement the more compact, eye-catching and aggressive styling of the MT-09. This theme continues to be present on the rear light cluster with a new LED light. The position and brake lights are separated to adapt to the new shape of the external lens. To give the entire rear a more streamlined look, the top lens of the light is red, while the bottom has a smoke finish.

The tank has been designed to favor a riding position more active and free, while maintaining the muscular, eye-catching aesthetic that has become synonymous with the MT name. Created with a new modeling production method, the new tank has a more aggressive character, with clearly defined edges and a powerful style unique to MT models.

Scary sound



Il gritty roar of the MT-09 is one of its most distinctive features and evokes a sense of pure adrenaline with every touch of the accelerator. Along the lines of the “Jin-Ki Kanno” concept to stimulate the rider’s senses and make him feel at one with the motorcycle, sound was important in the development of the latest EU5+ CP3 engine.

The acoustics of the new MT-09 is further amplified via a redesigned airbox with two newly designed air intake ducts, which accentuate high-frequency noises while maintaining response to accelerator action. This sound is then made even more evident, especially at higher rpm, through the introduction of a new acoustic amplification grille on the top of the bike, transmitting the lively note of the CP3 engine directly to the rider.

Optimized driving position



The MT-09 model is famous for its agilityenhanced in the 2024 model with perfected ergonomics with modifications to the handlebar/footboard/saddle ratio, to improve the rider’s comfort level and provide greater freedom of movement for different riding styles, maintaining a sporty position inclined forward.

To achieve this result, the handlebar position is now lower, the rider can choose between two adjustable positions based on their personal preferences and riding style. The steering angle also increases thanks to the lower profile fuel tank.

The newly designed footpegs are 30.6 mm further back than the previous model and raised 9.5 mm, while the height can be adjusted in two positions based on the rider’s preferences. To improve the level of passenger comfort, the footrests have also been redesigned and mounted under the rear frame.

To match the MT-09’s full-bodied torque and exuberant acceleration, braking power is improved thanks to the new Brembo radial pump, which moves in the same direction as the brake lever, resulting in a linear relationship between rider input and hydraulic brake pressure on the dual front brake discs for excellent control. The new adjustable clutch lever gives the rider greater control.

Electronics derived from the R1



In 2021, the third generation MT-09 became the first Hyper Naked to be equipped with six axles hi-tech IMU developed directly from the R1.

By constantly measuring acceleration in the forward-backward, up-down and left-right directions, as well as angular velocity in the roll and yaw directions, the six-axis IMU is able to send real-time data to the ECU which controls the series of electronic pilot assistance systems, including the Traction control system (TCS), he Slip control system (SCS), he Wheelie control system (LIF) and the Braking control system (BC) of the front wheel.

This set of tools has been further optimized for the model MT-09 2024 with the addition of a new BSR (Back Slip Regulator) function which gives stability when the rear wheel it locks following excessive use of the engine brake, controlling the level of torque produced. This is particularly useful in situations where it is difficult to activate the slipper clutch, for example when there is poor grip.

The new MT-model09 is equipped with the third generation quick change systemwhich improves the ride by allowing clutchless downshifts when accelerating or up when decelerating, in addition to the standard functionality.

To maintain a more natural driving sensation, the third generation electronic shifting system it will not work in certain situations where engine speeds are extremely low or high and also when the motorcycle is neither accelerating nor decelerating. Under these conditions, the quick-shift system icon on the new TFT display indicates whether quick-shifting can be used.

Colors and prices



The new MT-09, as well as the 35 kW version, will be available in three colors: Midnight Cyan, Icon Blue e Tech Blackstarting from March 2024 at the list price of 10.899 euro f.c.

