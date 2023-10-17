Yamaha launches the challenge to the future of mobility: electric traction, three wheels, hydrogen power and the even more futuristic version of its concept of man-machine integration

October 17, 2023

Yamaha will be present at Japan Mobility Show 2023 with a large presence both inside its stand and in external areas and will take advantage of this to make its debut some very intriguing concepts which cast an eye on what the future of the motorbike could be in terms of design, man-machine integrationnutrition and driving pleasure.

These are not, as is obvious when talking about concepts, vehicles destined for short-term production: in some cases they throw a stone in the pond to see how large the circle of waves that propagates is, in other cases these vehicles are inspirational and seminal for the concepts that will lead to the bikes of the future, in any case they are wonderful ways of showing your technology and your philosophy on the mobility of the years to come.

MOTOROiD2



The first – and perhaps one of the most fascinating – of the concepts to debut at the Japan Mobility Show (from 25 October to 5 November in Tokyo, if you want to stop by…) and il MOTOROiD2. First of all the name: since 1990 the Iwata company has been addressing the theme of the future of mobility with the concept Morpho and also continued with the recent 01, 02 and 03 Jan studies, but let’s not forget MOTOBOT – the motorbike that drives itself – and MOTOROiD03 of which MOTOROiD2 seems like the ideal follow up. This is to explain how on the one hand these are not show bikes as an end in themselves, and on the other how some of these technologies, after a long validation process, are then adopted in the real world and here the thought goes to Nickel which took the concepts developed by the concept onto the road Tesseract (which however was 4-wheeled) and then by the MWT-9.

The latest iteration of the MOTOROiD concept asks itself a question, which is one of the most relevant issues in this era of great availability of technology but little space to house it and in some cases uncertain – for now, of course – how to use it: “What will the human-machine interfaces of the future actually look like?”. That is, how can we make the great possibilities that modern technologies offer usable in an easy, safe and useful way for motorcyclists, starting with artificial intelligence?

MOTOROiD2 investigates this theme through the motorbike’s ability to recognize its owner, get up from the stand and move independently next to the rider, but also through a driving position that brings the driver and vehicle closer together. It is equipped withActive Mass Center Control System (AMCES, but we saw something like this for Yamaha here) for ride detection and self-balancing, as well as artificial intelligence for recognize the pilot’s face and facial expressions. As in MOTOROiD03, The engine it appears to be housed in the rear hub, integrating the energy recovery and rear brake function, while the batteries are placed where in internal combustion motorcycles we find the engine.

TRICERA



It’s not a motorbike, but the TRICERA it’s a vehicle that we would not lose sight of: this car electric three-wheeled is developed to guarantee exciting mobility, hence its open-roof design, thanks to its three steering wheels.

The rear wheel can be controlled manually by the rider and there is therefore an emphasis on the contrast between the tendency to automate driving and proposals such as the TRICERA which talk about “back to the origins”to return to being total master of driving and vehicle dynamics for generate driving pleasure. Interesting, will we see the same theme also in the motorcycle sector?

ELOVE



A direct synthesis of the technologies acquired through MOTOBOT and MOTOROiD is the AMSAS system (Advanced Motorcycle Stabilization Assist System), the stabilization at low speeds patented by Yamahawhich is featured in another preview that Yamaha is bringing to Tokyo: l’ELOVE, a scooter born with the claim “Gamechanging!” as a concept and is an electric scooter equipped with AMSAS. The standard model in the photo, says the Yamaha press release, will be exhibited together with a version with a style co-conceived by a high school student from an Okinawa island, who travels to campus on a 50cc scooter, and by a professional wheelchair tennis player.

E-FV



It’s about a electric mini-bike with a markedly sporty feel: developed by a team of young engineers as a fun parallel project aimed at exploring an electric motorcycle project aimed at fun. It features the same powertrain as the TY-E electric trials bike, does not require gear shifting and is a vehicle created exclusively to focus on riding. It is silent like all electric vehicles, but to perhaps make the driving experience more engaging it features technology Active Sound Control which allows the driver to reproduce the exhaust and mechanical sound of conventional petrol vehicles when starting or turning it off.

Y-00Z MTB



A pedal-assisted bike that is developed around the concept of “Yamaha Motor Off-Road DNA”: this is the Y-00Z MTBa technical showcase of what is possible with eMTB technologies, including electric power steering (EPS) with magnetostrictive torque sensing.

Y-01W AWD



Yamaha, here we go again? This eBikes combines a mid-mounted electric motor and a front hub motor for the traction on both wheels, a concept already explored years ago near Iwata with some motorbikes including the WR 450 F 2WD produced until 2007! Now this concept comes to bikes in the Y-01W AWD through the coordinated electronic control of the two motors, batteries that allow long-distance travel, appropriately sized tires that wink at off-road.

TMW



Who remembers the TW 125 with the gigantic rear tyre? The concept is now declined in key hybrid, all-wheel drive and with the double front wheel: the TMW, conceived by the Motorcycle Test Division, is Yamaha’s first off-road Leaning Multi-Wheeler (LMW).. The two front wheels move independently and thanks to the LMW connection the large front rack remains level with the ground even on slopes or slopes. The TMW also has the particularity of having electric motors on the hub to drive the two front wheels, while the rear wheel is driven by the engine.

YXZ1000R hydrogen powered



It’s not completely new, but it will still be exposed: lo The hydrogen-powered YXZ1000R is a side by side equipped with a direct injection engine that burns 100% hydrogen and emits zero CO₂. Nice injection of confidence for those who don’t believe in 100% electric propulsion and trust in hydrogen as an alternative to electrification and a driver for the neutrality of CO2 emissions. We cannot help but remember that Yamaha has long had partnerships and studies on this power supply, including a very interesting one V8 automotive of 5.000 cc with a power of 455 horsepower at 6,800 rpm, maximum torque of 540 Nm at 3,600 rpm, developed on behalf of Toyota.

Electric Yamahas