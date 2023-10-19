As a further evolution of the MOTOROiD, MOTOROiD2 is a personal mobility vehicle capable of recognizing its owner, getting up from the stand and moving alongside the rider in complete autonomy. All this is possible thanks to technologies such as the Active Mass Center Control System (AMCES) for buoyancy detection and self-balancing, as well as the AI ​​image recognition system to recognize and react to the owner’s face and gestures.

Furthermore, MOTOROiD2 features a new “leaf structure”, different from any motorcycle seen so far, which gives the model a chassis capable of having “realistic and complementary reactions to the rider”.