30 September 2023

Fabio Quartararo archives another very complicated day for his Yamaha, which after missing out on direct access to Q2 in the Japanese Grand Prix had to settle for fifteenth place in the Motegi Sprint Race. And the Frenchman bluntly admitted that practically nothing works on the M1.

“Unfortunately I couldn’t do better than this – declared Quartararo at the end of the day -. This is our level, the Yamaha has no power, no directionality, no grip. Nothing. Even just to reach Q2 it is necessary to go beyond the limit, and in this way you lose a lot of time. I then missed the rope at the first corner, losing some positions. Once overtaken by other riders, I couldn’t do any more.”

What torments Quartararo most, however, is the feeling that the situation at Yamaha does not seem to present any improvement even in perspective. “We are missing a turning point, we have no power or support. Nothing. To reach Q2 we can only delay braking beyond the limit, but in this way it is easy to make many mistakes. The bike is the same as three years ago and, Looking ahead to tomorrow, we have no plan for improvement. So many things are missing that concentrating on just one problem is useless”, complained the Nice native.

