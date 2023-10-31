Hiroyuki Sakamoto and Masayoshi Yokoyama, producers of the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) franchise, talk about the series’ takeoff away from Japan.

To the saga Yakuza, now known as Like a Dragon, is experiencing a second youth. 18 years have passed since its first installment, which was released for PlayStation 2 in the midst of the 128-bit generation. But a lot has changed since then…

The departure of Toshihiro Nagoshi, creator of Yakuza, was a hard blow for the studio. But at RGG Studio they have recovered earlier than expected, thanks to the ”wave of success” of Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

It’s a fact: the saga Like a Dragon has exploded far from Japan, making its new releases reach the entire world from day one. The spin-off Lost Judgment was the first to debut at the same time in Japan and the West.

Now, RGG Studio is preparing its two big games in the franchise, such as Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Nameand the eighth installment, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

The first arrives on November 9 to Xbox Game Pass and digital stores, while the second will debut physically and digitally at the end of January 2024.

Like a Dragon and its western reality

It is a fact that the Yakuza/Like a Dragon saga has become a brutal success in the West. Most think that the great trigger was Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the seventh installment of the franchise… but that was not the case.

In an interview with the Automaton portal, during the Tokyo Game Show 2023, the producers Hiroyuki Sakamoto y Masayoshi Yokoyama They have clarified some doubts about the franchise.

For a start, the great honor goes to Yakuza 0the prequel that was released in 2015, a year before Yakuza 6: The Song of Life closed the main arc of Kazuma Kiryu.

”When Yakuza 0 launched on Steam, sales really exceeded our expectations. We could see the potential in numbers,” Sakamoto acknowledges.

That’s when RGG Studio and Sega started looking to the West. Everyone was surprised with the performance of the title on Steama platform about which they have the following opinion:

”On Steam, there aren’t actually that many players who play a game on release day. However, when they play it, Steam players take all the time to boot up their PCs and play it thoroughly.”

When it comes time to focus the series on Western audiences, both producers assure that Sega does not impose any restrictions on them. Quite the opposite, since the company asks them to be themselves.

An aspect that has conquered the Western public is animals. From the white shark as the boss in Infinite Wealth, to the friendly chicken Nugget, according to those responsible for the series.

As a curious fact about the way of working at RGG Studio, both affirm that there is only one development teamand who finished Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name in record time.

”There’s not a big difference between Like a Dragon Gaiden and Like a Dragon 8. By this I mean that, in a sense, Like a Dragon Gaiden was derived from Like a Dragon 8. In the end, it took us about half a year to make it ”.

Just six months. That’s how long it took to develop the spin-off starring Kazuma Kiryu, which connects directly to Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. It could be said that They are two sides of the same coin.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name llega el próximo November 9e a PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam) y Game Pass. In the West it will not have a physical edition. As for Infinite Wealth, we will have to wait until January 26, 2024.