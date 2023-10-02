Over the past 10 years, XLMOTO has transformed into much more than just an online retailer. It has become a community where riders can find everything they need to enhance their riding experience

XLMOTO, the online site for motorcycle enthusiasts, turns 10. Founded in 2013 in Stockholm, Sweden, 24MX’s sister site began with just over 30 employees, united by a passion for motorcycles and with the goal of establishing XLMOTO as a trusted company in the street motorcycle sector. That’s just what they’ve achieved: tremendous growth and currently more than 400 employees.

Over the past 10 years, XLMOTO has transformed into much more than just an online retailer. It has become a community where riders can find everything they need to enhance their riding experience. From its origins, XLMOTO has grown to offer a wide range of quality parts, accessories and clothing for motorcyclists, to suit all motorcycle styles and models. By creating their own brands, such as oils A9, Snell spare parts, Proworks tools and accessories and Course motorcycle clothingXLMOTO has established itself in the world of 2 wheels.

This anniversary is a testament to XLMOTO’s resilience and adaptability in a rapidly evolving industry: by embracing technological advances, the company has managed to offer a unique online shopping experience. But all this is also due to the support of customers, partners and the entire motorcycling community, for which XLMOTO has deep gratitude.

To celebrate the anniversary, XLMOTO has planned a series of special promotions on the website which will be active throughout the rest of the current year and another very exclusive offer (which you may or may not want to tell your friends about) which will be announced on XLMOTO’s social platforms during Black Friday and whose aim is to thank the motorcyclists who contributed significantly to its success.

Looking to the future, XLMOTO continues to push the boundaries of what an online motorcycle parts and apparel store can be. With the solid foundation built over the past 10 years, the company’s future looks bright, continuing to inspire riders to hit the streets with passion and style. Here’s to another 10 years of motorcycling!