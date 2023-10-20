Ximena is 18 years old and is from Madrid. The talent was born in China, she has very good memories and now she is ready to fulfill her dream of entering The Voice.

Since she was little she has dreamed of this and now she wants to show everything she has. The talent has sung My heart belongs to daddy, a song that she has made her own with which she has managed to conquer Antonio Orozco.

Ximena was happy to join La Voz and acknowledged that she loves Jazz: How exciting this moment has been!

“You are the most beautiful coincidence today, being able to be with you is amazing,” the coach acknowledged.

Another closed team! Antonio Orozco already has his 14 talents, after Pablo López and Luis Fonsi, the coach is the third to complete his team.

There is only Malú left, who, after keeping Carlos’ voice, only has one more place on his team. This is coming to an end!