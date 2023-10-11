A robot vacuum cleaner is what we always wanted to have when our mother told us to sweep the floor as children. At the time, it sounded like science fiction. Nowadays it is normal, but there are still many people who do not have one. If this is your case and you want enjoy the comfort they providethe Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10+ is available in Amazon offers with a very good discount.

Great suction power

We are aware that some older robot vacuum cleaners were not exactly efficient. It took them too much time to clean the house and, in the end, it was frustrating. This is something that has changed completely with advanced models like the current Xiaomi S10+, a piece of equipment that has a really high suction capacity. Thus, it uses a fan that sucks at 4000 Pa, which means that it will not leave any area of ​​the house uncleaned in a much shorter period of time than you can imagine.

Since we are talking about Xiaomi, a brand that we already know is working hard to manufacture devices that provide the best performance, you can imagine that this robot vacuum cleaner works phenomenally. When cleaning, it carries with it all the dust it finds, larger particles and annoying cat or dog hair that have been left on the ground. In addition, it not only vacuums, but also has a mopping function. Even if your house is 150 meters in size, you can do a complete scrubbing of it in one go without having to recharge.

This effectiveness is not only helped by the cleaning modes and how efficient the suction system is, but also by the robot’s large battery capacity. It is a 5200 mAh battery, but the important thing is that its consumption is very well optimized. With one charge you will have the opportunity to see how the robot cleans for two hours even when silent mode is activated, which will be useful if you want the robot to clean while you sleep.

It is a very intelligent robot

In addition to power, another aspect that has greatly improved in vacuum cleaners like the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10+ is the device’s own intelligence. Thanks to that, you do not have to worry that it gets stuck in front of some obstacle or that you end up finding it without cleaning, simply paused because it has not been able to continue cleaning due to some other problem. This vacuum cleaner incorporates 3D technology that allows it to detect objects and avoid them, reducing any risk of collision to a minimum. And not only does it care about ensuring cleanliness and no damage, it also pays attention to maintaining the integrity of your home. When you are scrubbing you will not go near the carpets and when vacuuming you will be careful with the furniture.

And now the important thing, how much is it going to cost you? thanks to the Amazon Prime offer? The good news for you is that it has a 20% discount, which for a high-cost device like this is excellent. In this way, you will only pay 299.99 euros instead of the 372.94 euros that it costs outside of the promotion. Remember that, of course, to access this offer you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. But if you come here you will be able to enjoy the test and thus make the purchase in a totally comfortable way.

