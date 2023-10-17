It’s the news of the day: Xiaomi wants to progressively end MIUI to make way for HyperOS. We know about this new “operating system” that it will have a greater presence of Xiaomi’s own code, although the core of this new ROM will continue to be based on Android. A priori, a kind of HarmonyOS with the main objective of creating a unified system between the company’s different devices.

It will not be a simple task. Xiaomi faces several challenges that are difficult to solve if it wants to create a weighty platform. It is a movement that makes more sense than ever, especially considering that Xiaomi’s electric car will arrive in 2024. Mobile phones, watches, home devices… connecting everything with HyperOS will not be so easy.

What will happen to MIUI. It is the first question that arises. Xiaomi claims that HyperOS will progressively replace MIUI, so it is expected that, as happened with EMUI and HarmonyOS, devices with MIUI can update to the new ROM.

This inevitably means that MIUI and HyperOS have to share a good part of the code. If Xiaomi wants to differentiate itself with this movement, it must go one step further compared to what Huawei took. Currently EMUI and HarmonyOS are practically indistinguishable, something that Xiaomi must avoid if it wants this movement to make sense.

On relatively modern mobile phones there should be no problem: all Xiaomi that have a pending update cycle would be on the list of compatible with HyperOS. Otherwise, we may see a latest version of MIUI (MIUI 15) to try to close the circle. In older phones the outlook does not look so good, although Xiaomi is one of the manufacturers that is best known for updating the customization layer even in devices that are years old.

Make it compatible with other devices. If Xiaomi wants HyperOS to be compatible with most of its devices, it needs a little more consistency with its releases. Some Xiaomi watches have their own java system, others are beginning to opt for WearOS, others continue to work better with Zepp apps than with Xiaomi’s own…

For years, Xiaomi has had wearables and different ecosystem products under its brand and under allied companies. It remains to be seen how a basic device such as a Smart Band is integrated into HyperOS, given the operating system limitations that these devices have. Manufacturers like Apple, Samsung or Google are betting on complete systems (in much more ambitious devices at the software and hardware level, it must be said), so that this integration at the software level is greater.

Android es Android. Although some manufacturers want to fan the flame of their own operating system, these proposals are still modifications of Android, with their pros and cons. Xiaomi has been working on this project for years, and everything points to deeper modifications to the system compared to those seen in MIUI. Despite this, we will continue with Xiaomi phones based on Android, with applications running in APK format and all the functions that we know very well.

HyperOS and monetization. Developing software is expensive, and the price that Xiaomi puts on it in Europe is advertising. Even the highest-end devices have their fair share of bloatware and fairly intrusive ads in system apps. It’s no secret that MIUI is the ROM with the most advertising load at the moment, and the one with the most threads of its own running in the background.

The turn towards the European. With or without Asian software, Xiaomi will sell a lot in Spain and Europe for one simple reason: its quality-price. Despite this, Xiaomi faces the challenge of creating an attractive ecosystem for the European consumer. MIUI is a ROM with marked Asian overtones and its own applications aimed at that market (music, paid wallpapers, etc.).

There are few signs at the moment that HyperOS is a ROM that veers towards a more Western UI, but this is a great opportunity for Xiaomi to achieve what many of us have been asking for for years.

Image | Xataka

In Xataka | MIUI 14: 38 functions and tricks to get the most out of the Android version of Xiaomi phones