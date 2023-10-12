Update October 12: although this offer is no longer available on Amazon, once Prime Day is over, Miravia sells the same fryer even cheaper and with free shipping from Spain, for only 71.99 euros. And if you are a new user you are entitled to a discount coupon.

After the first day of the Prime Offers Party, there are many products that are the clear winners and others that are beginning to join that group. Among the best-selling devices there is, of course, a lot of technology, but also household appliances.

Xiaomi wants to be there and finally it is very likely that it will achieve it not with one but with several devices, although There is one that has more votes to break records today: its Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Prowhich has dropped a lot in price to remain at only 72.99 euros.

It is a lower price even than the normal Xiaomi fryer usually has, with a smaller capacity and no window to the basket, which is one of the main attractions of this model.

With 4L capacity in its basket, OLED screen and visual control of its interior, this fryer model is one of the best in terms of quality and price.

Yes, as It is an exclusive Prime Day offer, you must have a Prime account to take advantage of ithence the name of this event, which is not chosen by chance.

The good news is that if you don’t have it, it’s not a big obstacle either: you can sign up for the Prime trial for free and access all the benefits of the subscription for 30 days, and this is one of those benefits, in addition to shipping free and fast.

Kitchen for five people and the best: voice control

Air fryers have a way of working that is the same in all cases: hot air that circulates inside, so the differences are in size, whether it has one or two baskets, the screen and connectivity.

Xiaomi’s Pro model is large, although not gigantic: it has a 4L basket that provides portions for up to five people, although it depends on the diner, of course. We must also add that it has an OLED screen and that it also has WiFi.

This is the main difference, because it allows you to control the cooking time or temperature from the application, and also You can link it to Alexa to activate it and also control it with voice commands.

Another no small detail is the window, which is used to see in real time how the food is doing, so you don’t have to open the basket to check it with the resulting heat loss and useless energy expenditure.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here