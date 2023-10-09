Just when the rumors pointed to everything that MIUI 15 would have, and also what it would lack, the world of mobile phones has been shaken after information was leaked indicating that said layer of customization will not reach the market because Xiaomi will bet on something your own, homemade.

MIUI 15 would not exist and a new operating system would be presented by Xiaomi

According to a report from La Vanguardia, the Chinese company Xiaomi is about to surprise the mobile sector by ending the era of its customization layer with MIUI 14, already available since last September, to make way for an ambitious project. The above is based on information obtained by Digital Chat Station, one of the most reliable sources in the industry, which assumes (unofficially) that MIUI 15 will not exist and instead the new generation of Xiaomi will be based on MiOS, its own operating system developed in-house, which will go beyond mobile devices.

MIUI 14 would be the last version for Xiaomi devices

What is MiOS and on which Xiaomi devices will it debut?

In this regard, it is noted that Xiaomi could take advantage of the presentation and launch of the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 PRO devices next November to unveil MiOS and usher in a new era for its user experience. However, so far this remains a rumor so we must take it with reservation, although the source is reliable and the trend of the Chinese company seems to be towards the development of its own operating system.

In that sense, Xiaomi’s ambitious plan with MiOS would start from development based on the Android open source project (AOSP) and from there specify the specifics. For reference, the report indicates that MiOS would go in the same direction as Huawei with HarmonyOS.

Finally, it is noted that the era of MiOS with Xiaomi will not be limited to mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, it would also include other types of hardware such as smart watches, smart televisions and even the possibility that it is related to the vehicle line is cited. company’s electric devices, practically a digital ecosystem around MiOS.

