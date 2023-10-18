After 13 years of faithful service, Xiaomi is ready to make the leap to its new operating system called HyperOS and definitively kill MIUI. It was announced by Alvin Tse, the global vice president of Xiaomi, after some rumors, and the CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun on Weibo.

Tse confirms that HyperOS is very advanced, although not finished, since this new operating system will debut in the new Xiaomi 14 family.

HyperOS is designed to be a more advanced and faster operating system than the current Android with MIUI. Furthermore, Tse has confirmed that will progressively replace MIUI on all devices that the company will announce moving forward and modern models through a ROM update in 2024.

It will not only be present on mobiles, It will also be on devices of the internet of things, confirms the vice president of Xiaomi. It does not give data on what type of products it may be, but it could be a system similar to how Samsung integrated Tizen into (few) cell phones, Smart TVs and all types of devices, even smart watches.

The Xiaomi 14 family will be announced this October, according to GSMArena. This is because they will be one of the first devices to mount Qualcomm’s new flagship chip that is presented in Hawaii.

The phones that Xiaomi shows at the Qualcomm conference are expected to be the new ones Xiaomi 14 y Xiaomi 14 Pro.

These phones are expected to arrive with a new design, where Xiaomi 14 Pro will have a titanium bodyLeica cameras with three different cameras, HyperOS based on Android 14 and satellite connection to make calls or send emergency messages.

HyperOS is a new operating system, but with the soul of Android

Xiaomi does not abandon Android, but replaces the MIUI interface and also integrates important improvements in its performance. Hence Xiaomi wants to start over with a new name. She doesn’t hurt either, after 13 years with a MIUI that has gone through many iterations.

HyperOS is based on a deep integration of highly evolved Android and the Vela system, Xiaomi’s own development focused on connecting Internet of Things products such as speakers, watches, appliances and more.

Vela is a system similar to Matter, the new standard used by companies such as Google, Amazon or Apple among many others to interconnect millions of connected devices such as light bulbs, plugs and that works with any virtual assistant.