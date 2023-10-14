Un stick HDMI connected to the television is one of the essential devices that should not be missing in any home today and has many advantages. We can have compatibility with all types of streaming applications, access the Internet from the television, even if it does not have smart functions by default, or use our voice to move through the menu. But if you don’t know how to choose, we compare two of the most popular models on the market.

Features and comparison

There are many models available, but we are faced with two very similar ones, that of Amazon and Xiaomi. Both with compatibility for 4K image and with an identical design, but what differentiates them? how are they similar? which one should you buy?

Applications and operating system

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K works with Android TV 11 with operating system and compatibility with all types of streaming applications. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or YouTube pre-installed and 8 GB of storage for us to fill with games or apps that we want.

The operating system of the Amazon Fire TV Stick is Four OS, Amazon’s own system based on Android but with slight changes. Although it is comfortable and has a practically identical interface, compatibility with applications is less. You can use the main streaming apps like Disney+ or Netflix but we will have problems with others like HBO.

Command and voice control

The Xiaomi MI TV Stick 4K has a remote control with which we can move through the menus, control playback or raise and lower the volume. In addition, with shortcut buttons for Netflix and Prime Video and with a button for use Google voice assistant and use our voice to ask the device for what we want. Let him choose any movie or series.

In the case of Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K the same thing happens and it has a remote control with which we can “invoke” Alexa but also control playback, volume, channels, modern through the different Fire OS menus and has shortcut buttons for the main streaming applications that we use every day.

Video and sound quality

Both options are compatible with 4K Ultra HD image quality and both are compatible with Dolby Vision. In the case of sound, both the Amazon model and the Xiaomi model are compatible with Dolby Atmos and the Xiaomi model also with DTS HD.

Other features

Both one HDMI stick and the other have 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage and Both have WiFi connection and Bluetooth connection. In the case of the Amazon model, we can choose the “Max” version by paying a little more and it will give us compatibility with WiFi 6 if we want more speed when browsing the Internet or playing content.

Precio

He Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The latest generation is on sale from October 18, 2023 with a price of 69.99 euros on Amazon and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max model on sale from the same day and with WiFi 6E has a price of 79.99 euros . For his part, the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K It has a price of 69.99 euros so choosing between one or the other depending on the budget we have is not an option because they are similar.

Which to choose?

Both devices are practically the same in terms of features and there are hardly any differences between them. They are very similar in design, both have a remote control to control the content and compatibility with practically all the apps we use in our daily lives such as YouTube or Netflix, as well as Internet access. They are comfortable, easy to use and really practical. Besidesboth allow 4K playback and are identical in price So, which one do we choose? It depends on your tastes. Taking all these lines into account and knowing the characteristics of each, you can choose the one that best fits what you are looking for. It depends on which operating system we like best.

Which one would we choose? The Xiaomi TV Stick offers us a more comfortable experience with Android TV as the operating system and with greater app compatibility compared to Amazon and with all the options available on the stick. In the case of Amazon, for example, you will not be able to download HBO Max to watch series and movies unless you use the APK or watch it from the web.

But it will depend on what we want or what we prioritize and both are good options.