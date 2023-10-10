If you’ve taken a look at some of the best Xiaomi TVs, the exclusive Xiaomi TV F2 They are one of the most interesting. This is the new generation of televisions that comes with the integrated Fire TV experience, excellent quality, Alexa voice control and much more, perfect for those who are looking for great quality when purchasing their new television to watch movies, series , videos, television and everything you want.

All these models of Fire TV televisions from Xiaomi Spain reducen its price for a limited time on Amazon Prime Daysso don’t let the opportunity slip away this week.

Xiaomi TV F2 43 inches

It is the most economical version of the model with all its best features and a perfect size for many living rooms. A 43-inch television with High quality 4K Ultra HD display with MEMC with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 3840 x 2160 dot resolution.

It has a MediaTek MT9020 processor, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. Its operating system, as could not be expected, is Fire OS 7. It has 4 HDMI connectors, 2 USB and many other connectivity options. It is compatible with 2.4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 versions. This version has Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and DTS Virtual:X sound. It has 2 12W speakers. You can control it with Alexa and enjoy streaming through AirPlay.

Right now, you can buy this model for as only 296.99 eurososwhich represents a great reduction compared to the 399 euros official price.

Xiaomi TV F2 de 50”

In addition to all the features of the previous model, including a high-quality 50-inch 4K Ultra HD display with MEMC and a built-in Fire TV experience, it is capable of process dynamic metadataso it is compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ technologies.

It is a very complete television that you can control by voice through Alexa. You will enjoy the best movies, series, videos and everything you want behind its large screen without limits. Its sound is incredible thanks to its 2 powerful 12W speakers that provide you with high-power stereo sound.

You can create up to 6 preset profiles and it has child protection and restrictions for children under 13 years of age, in addition to taking advantage of all the possibilities of Fire TV.

This larger television costs only 70 euros more than the previous model. Thus, right now you can have it for only 369 euros when its original price is 449 euros.

Xiaomi TV F2 de 55”

With everything that the other versions of the series offer you, this one stands out for having the largest size, so you can enjoy audiovisual content in larger rooms. Has a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display High quality MEMC with crystal clear resolution so you don’t miss a single detail.

Its high dynamic range of HDR10 y HLG delivers images with stunning brightness, contrast and colors for a more immersive experience in light and dark. It offers you a cinematic experience without leaving home.

Get this Xiaomi model for only 399 euros compared to the original 499 euros and get a large television to enjoy the best television and cinema in your living room.