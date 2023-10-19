It has taken a while for it to arrive in Spain, specifically five months since Xiaomi presented its Xiaomi Smart Band 8the update of what is one of the most famous and best-selling activity bracelets in the world.

They are already in the eighth generation of what is the de facto activity bracelet in the world, essentially the standard for this type of product and which, thanks to its very low price, has become the first quantification experience for millions of people.

Of course, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 does not arrive without some problems, but also with incredible news: it has dropped in price from the 60 euros that the Smart Band 7 cost at only 39.99 euros.

I have worn this Smart Band 8 on my wrist for two weeks and now I can tell you in detail all the news and how it has behaved. All the necessary information so you can make the best decision before spending your money.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8Pantalla

1.62 inches

AMOLED

192 x 490 pixels

326 PPI

Battery

190mAh (16 days)

Hardware

ND

Operating system

ND

Sensors

Heart rate sensor

blood oxygen sensor

Ambient light sensor

6-axis gyroscope

Materials and strap

Metal frame

Interchangeable quick release straps

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.1 BLE

Waterproof

5 ATM

Dimensions

48 x 22.5 x 10.99mm

27 grams

Extras

Sleep monitoring

Menstrual cycle monitoring

Precio

39,99€

Sections of the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 analysis

Design: no exterior change, but now you have more ways to dress it

At first glance you will not find any design changes in this Smart Band 8, but there are changes. Specifically in the back, where both the sensors and the strap attachment system are located.

It maintains the same 1.62-inch 60 Hz AMOLED screen. A bright and sufficient screen for everyday use that allows you to read the text of your notifications and its interface. Keeps the screen always on which was the big news about the Smart Band 7.

You won’t find any buttons on this bracelet. It turns on by simply placing it on its magnetic charger and if it ever turns off it is because the battery is dead, turning it on again with the same charger.

The big change of this Smart Band 8 is this strap system, because Xiaomi has realized that there is a wealth of income here. On their official website you can see not only new colors in silicone straps, but they also offer ideas such as adding a clip to tie them to a shoe and count the cadence of the step. They will even sell an adapter to use it as a pendant, which I don’t think makes much sense, but the option is there.

This change of direction towards design is, possibly, the most important thing of this generation. More strap designs and dial designs to be able to use it in any situation. There is a large quantity and you can buy them on their website.

It is compatible with both Android phones and iPhone. In my case I have tested it with an iPhone and with the official Mi Fitness application. But I think that with an iPhone you don’t have the same advantages as with an Android. Especially since you have to always leave the application open to have notifications or for the weather information to be updated. With an Android mobile it is much easier.

The screens are easy to configure from the app. You can add multiple panels with quick information that you access by swiping left and right. You can control music/podcast playback and access all your apps by sliding the screen up. Easy to use and easy to understand in a couple of minutes.

In summary, It is a design that we can already consider as standard, simple and that does not stand out much. Just the qualities that many people look for in a bracelet like this. But if you want to give it a differentiating touch, you can buy other straps of any type, color or material.

User experience: Perfect for basic monitoring, but its sensors cause some specific problems

Activity bracelets are not designed to give you exact data about your activities, but to give you some approximate data of your steps, calories burned, sleep quality, blood oxygen levels and your pulse, stress level or your menstrual activity. Even so, every few years we see how their algorithms and sensors improve.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 has two main sensors, the heart rate sensor and the blood oxygen level sensor. Both work throughout the day and are used to, among other things, take measurements when exercising or while you rest, such as when you sleep.

Heart rate data during sports are very similar, although AWU2 measures activity zones differently.

How good are the sensors and algorithms? I have mixed feelings. The heart rate sensor works great. While doing sports I barely see a difference with other watches or even my chest sensor. The blood oxygen also gives me data very similar to watches with more advanced sensors.

For example, a 30-minute spinning session gives me more or less the same average heart rate and active calories burned as an Apple Watch Ultra 2 (with external sensors connected), which is very good news for Xiaomi.

The differences in sleep information stand out in not detecting moments of wakefulness or essential sleep quality.

But when we talk about the mixture of sensors + algorithms, as is the case of measure sleep quality, things change. There are days when it is close to the actual amount of time I have been sleeping and others when it has cut up to an hour of sleep.

The Xiaomi bracelet tends to not measure the time spent awake or in very light sleep well, in addition to exaggerating the time of deep sleep. I do not recommend that you believe the sleep data of this Smart Band 8 Strictly speaking, use them as a basis, but not as a certain science.

Remember that by default all bracelets and smartwatches measure poorly, only medical devices can get close, but this data agrees with other “scientific” reviews such as those made by Quantified Scientist on YouTube.

This bracelet now records more than 150 exercise modesfrom the 120 of the previous generation or the 30 of the Smart Band 6. You will find the most normal ones, such as walking, running, cycling (outdoors or indoors), hiking, free mode, skipping rope, sports aquatics and more.

Considering that this bracelet does not have GPS, taking measurements outdoors does not make sense. What I can confirm is what I told you above, at least the heart rate measures it wellbut remember to tighten the strap and place it two fingers above the wrist.

Be careful with the accounting of the steps. Xiaomi tends to count extra steps when it measures using the internal gyroscope, that is, the movement of your body without the mobile’s GPS. It is not that it is a serious problem, but following the trend of this analysis, the data from this bracelet must be taken with a grain of salt.

Overall, although this bracelet has its quantification detail issues, This deviation is within normal when we talk about a bracelet of this type. Furthermore, Xiaomi can always improve its algorithms with future software updates.

Autonomy: A week of intensive use goes a long way

According to Xiaomi, you can achieve an autonomy of up to 16 days with a normal use mode or up to 6 days with the screen always on. From my tests with the screen off – unless you raise your wrist – you can get about 10 days. If you activate Always On Display (AOD) mode you get one week.

Everything will depend on how many notifications you have, if you do sports with it or if you keep the screen on for a long time. But I think my measurement is quite standard for most, where notifications from WhatsApp, Telegram or social networks do not stop.

My recommendation is that you activate the screen always on because a week of battery goes a long way. Think about it. You will only have to charge it for about 50 minutes one day a week to be able to use it for 6 to 7 days. It’s worth it and enjoy this bracelet.

Conclusion: is it worth buying a Xiaomi Smart Band 8?

I cannot compare this Xiaomi Smart Band 8 with a smartwatch, much less with an advanced watch from other brands such as Huawei, Apple, Samsung or even Xiaomi itself.

Smart Band 8 is an activity bracelet with just the necessary information for your daily life and that is more than enough. It is one of the best activity bracelets you can buy because of its design and all the information it provides you. despite its weaknesses and such a repetitive design.

Besides, costs less than 40 euros without taking into account offers, which I believe It is a perfect price for a product of this type.

It is an irresistible product at this price. You simply cannot ask for more for 39.99 euros.

A highly recommended purchase if you are looking for a simple activity bracelet with all the possible information about your body. Or even if you just want it to receive some alerts from your phone and count your steps every day.