Xiaomi has given the starting signal for its new technological era which will go hand in hand with a new operating system that is designed beyond mobile devices. The above confirms that MIUI has come to an end and it is time to meet the new thing: HyperOS.

Related video: The bombshells, the promises and the jewels of October 2023

HyperOS is Xiaomi’s new operating system

Today, the Chinese company Xiaomi presented HyperOS, its new operating system that is based on Android until it reaches the particular perspective sought for this new era. According to the information provided by Xiaomi, HyperOS is designed as an ecosystem that has the user at the center so that the objective is for its development and operation to go beyond mobile devices and it is confirmed that it will also operate along the lines of the company’s electric vehicles, as well as in its strategies for all types of technologies applied to daily life.

Xiaomi reveals HyperOS, its new operating system

What series will HyperOS be released in? Will HyperOS have an international launch?

On the other hand, Xiaomi announced that HyperOS will debut with its Xiaomi 14 series, confirming rumors that the new generation of devices would say goodbye to MIUI. Likewise, it was revealed that the new operating system will be installed on new devices and will gradually replace MIUI in recent models, although there is still no information about the series that will benefit from this change.

According to a report by 9to5Google, HyperOS is the result of development based on Android and the Vela development system, named after the company, which rewrites the architecture to provide a particular experience on the brand’s devices.

You can also read: Android 14 is now available: what new features does it include and how to download it to try them?

Finally, the reveal of HyperOS is so far considered a local launch and in response to questions about what will happen with Xiaomi equipment internationally, the company only noted that users should be aware of upcoming news so, for the moment , everything points towards the presentation event of Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 PRO in November.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: The 5 famous people who are more gamers than you

Fuente 1, Fuente 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News