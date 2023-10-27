The last few weeks have been a lot of information generated by the Chinese company Xiaomi and it is no wonder because its new era is about to start. This is the presentation of the operating system HyperOSwhich will mark the beginning of a new stage where the operating system is designed as a user experience beyond smartphones, practically a technological tool for daily life.

What is HyperOS? What are its bases of operation?

Xiaomi officially presented HyperOS, its new operating system designed not as an experience limited to mobile devices, but as a technological proposal for the Internet of Things. According to the company, HyperOS was created and will function as an ecosystem with 4 essential objectives, the first of which is Low level refactoring. In this regard, Xiaomi highlights the HyperOS base composed of Linux and the Xiaomi Vela process in development since 2017, with connectivity and interaction with all types of devices as a priority, the result: “the underlying layer of Xiaomi HyperOS is compatible with more than “200 processor platforms and more than 20 standard file systems, covering hundreds of device types and thousands of SKUs. The range of supported device RAM sizes spans from 64 KB to 24 GB.”

The weight of HyperOS will be 8.75 GB and it is also designed for mobile video games making real-time adjustments to the priority of processes, which results in frame rates per second with greater stability when running a demanding title.

Then, the second objective is Intelligent connectivity between endpointswhich is based on the idea of ​​the HyperConnect ecosystem that will allow the Xiaomi user to connect and interact with other devices and families of the company, including cars and technologies applied to the home that turn it into a smart home.

The third objective is the Proactive intelligence which will work with HyperMind artificial intelligence technology whose mission will be to learn from the user’s preferences and usage patterns to provide a personalized experience. Finally, the fourth objective is the End-to-end security and Xiaomi ensures that its security system is developed to guarantee that all user information, including their interactions with other devices that do not belong to the company, is protected.

On which devices will Xiaomi’s HyperOS be launched?

As previous reports indicated, the Xiaomi’s goal is to build an ecosystem that works with HyperOS and the first step to do this is for its new line of devices to have the new operating system installed, however it has been noted that there will soon be an opportunity for recent devices that use MIUI to move to HyperOS.

That said, the Xiaomi devices that will have HyperOS at launch are:

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi Watch S3

Xiaomi TV S Pro 85″ MiniLED

