Xiaomi could follow in Huawei’s footsteps, and present its own operating system in the coming weeks for both its mobile phones and other devices.

Since 2010 Xiaomi has been betting on its customization layer MIUIa layer already known by a large part of the Android user ecosystem, with a huge installed base of 564 million active users per month, and those are big words.

However, Xiaomi He could have said enough and in his search for greater independence he would want to leave the MIUI customization layer and even opt for his own operating system.

According to analyst Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi will replace the MIUI customization layer with a completely new operating system called Month.

It remains to be seen whether we are talking about a new layer of customization or, it seems, a completely new operating system, imitating the steps of Huawei.

This new operating system would be based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and would be available for mobile phones, but also tablets, laptops or even in the brand’s electric vehicles.

However, Xiaomi has already registered the MiOS name and even the domain in China, and there have already been several reports about its existence.

Xiaomi could take advantage of the Xiaomi 14 presentation event scheduled for this last quarter of the year, to show its new operating system to the world.

However, it is also quite likely that this supposed MiOS operating system is exclusive to Chinese territory, so Western users would continue with a new version of the MIUI customization layer. Androidalthough we will have to wait for events.