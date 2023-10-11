The Prime Offer Party is coming to an end, but there are still a few hours left to take advantage of some of the best prices that we will see, at least until next Black Friday. If you still want to hunt for a bargain, you can take advantage of our selection with some of the best still available.

Nintendo Switch OLED

If you don’t have one yet Nintendo Switch and you prefer to go directly for the model OLED, hurry up, it is at its best price, although for a limited time, although the few units that remain will surely not reach that time limit. You have it for 299 euros instead of the usual 349.

At that price you can enjoy the most attractive version of the Nintendo hybrid console, with a 7-inch OLED screen, 64 GB internal storage Expandable using MicroSD cards or 4,310 mAh battery. The best of all is that you can play both on TV at home, thanks to its dock, and anywhere taking advantage of its portability.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Philips PUS8818

If you are looking for a smart TV, the Philips PUS8818 It is a great purchase now that Amazon lets you have it for only 749 euros, with a reduction of 350 euros about 1,099 officers.

This television offers us Ambilght on 3 sides of a 55-inch LED screen with a 55-inch diagonal and 4K resolution. It supports HDR10+ and HLG as well as Dolby Vision. It offers 20 W of Dolby Atmos sound and has Google TV as the operating system, although its HDMI ports are 2.0.

HP Diet 16-s0004ns

For those who were looking for a good gaming laptop during this campaign, they have a good offer on the HP Victus 16-s0004ns. It is a laptop that usually costs 1,099.99 euros, but now it is for 200 euros less for Prime subscribers, now costing 899.99 euros.

Focused on gaming, this laptop offers us a powerful configuration around an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, accompanied by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6 GB of dedicated memory, as well as 16 GB of RAM and an SSD with 512 GB of ability. All of this comes in a body with a 16-inch 144Hz IPS display and full keyboard. Without operating system, yes

Sennheiser HD 450BT

The big surprise of this offer campaign has been the Sennheiser HD 450BT. These headphones marked a minimum price that left them for less than half of what they usually cost, reduced by 120 euros, from 199.99 to an irresistible 79.99 euros. This has made them real bestsellers.

These Sennheiser HD 450BT are high-end headphones, headband type and with active noise cancellation. They offer customizable equalization and control from your mobile using the app for iOS and Android and their autonomy lasts up to 30 hours of use.

Sennheiser HD 450 Special Edition

iPhone 14

If you were expecting offers for the iPhone 14 in this campaign, you will have already seen that they have been conspicuous by their absence, although it is not entirely true. For example, if the model of 128 GB in yellow, we can get it for 779 euros instead of the usual 829. To do this we just have to put it in the shopping cart and process your order. A discount of 50 euros will be applied to us automatically.

Last year’s model is still officially sold. With it we will have an iPhone with an OLED screen, Retina XDR, True Tone, 60 Hz refresh rate and compatible with HDR10 Dolby and 6.1 inches. Under it it has an A15 Bionic Chip and 6 GB of RAM. It also offers 5G connectivity, a 12 Mp front camera with Face ID in the notch and a main camera with two lenses, 12+12 Mp.

Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) – Amarillo

OnePlus 11

A smartphone that is also very worthwhile if what we are looking for is a high-end Android is the OnePlus 11, which we can find at its lowest price, for only 539.99 euros. It has a discount of 253 euros than the 793 it costs if we are not Prime subscribers.

This Android terminal is a high-end model that offers 5G connectivity and excellent performance, in a body with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Quad HD+ resolution. It also brings back the Alert Slider, which it lost in the previous generation. It has a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and in the offer we have the variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Its battery is 5,000 mAh with 100 W fast charging and its main camera comes from Hasselblad, with 50 Mp in its main sensor.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S12

Another item that continues to plummet in recent hours is Xiaomi’s best-selling robot vacuum cleaner, the Robot Vacuum S12. Amazon has applied an extra discount that leaves it at only 189.05 euros, instead of the 299.99 euros that it officially costs and matching MediaMarkt’s offer.

This vacuum cleaner offers a suction power of 4.000 Pa y suction and mop function. In addition, it has an LDS laser navigation system. On the other hand, thanks to its 3200 mAh battery, it is capable of offering 130 minutes of autonomy. We can also control using the Xiaomi Home app, thanks to the WiFi connectivity it has, or using our voice, thanks to its compatibility with Google Home.

Fire TV Cube

If you have your eye on Fire TV Cube This is the best time to get the Amazon TV Box, because it has never been so cheap. You have it by date, for 104.13 euros instead of 159.99 euros. Get 55.86 euros off.

This streamer in TV Box format offers us more power than the rest of the Fire range thanks to its eight-core Amlogic POP1 processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP8 GPU and 2 GB of RAM. It also has 16 GB of storage to install apps and offers 4K resolution. In addition, it supports Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+.

Fire TV Stick

One of the star products of each Amazon offers campaign is without a doubt the Fire TV Stick “conventional”, with voice control, which we can find close to the minimum price, for only 24.63 euros, with about 20 euros discount above the usual 44.99.

This streamer is the 2021 model that it offers us Full HD resolutionbut otherwise, it does not lack features, including voice control integrated with Alexa as well as control for our TV from your remote.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control

Echo Pop

We still have time to get Amazon’s Echo Pop at its lowest price to date. We have it for a very tight 19.92 euros, with more than 35 euros discount on the usual and official 54.99 euros. Also, this offer is not exclusive to Prime subscribers.

You will already know the youngest of Amazon’s Echo speaker range: it offers us premium lossless high-definition sound, which makes it the ideal model to enjoy high-quality audio, such as Amazon Music Unlimited or Apple Music or Tidal. It has WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity and works connected to the electrical grid, yes, since it does not have a battery.

More offers

Images | Jose García in Xataka, Xiaomi

