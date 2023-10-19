You can buy the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro now with a 100 euro discount compared to its usual price and you will pay only 69.99 euros for these wireless headphones with a charging case and available in three colors: carbon black, bright white or aurora green. Additionally, you can get discount coupons on the Xiaomi website and save even more by adding them to the basket: up to 10 euros for new users on orders over 100 euros or up to an extra 5 euros discount for new users on orders over 69 euros for purchases at Xiaomi that will make your headphones cheaper never.

Features of the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro

The Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro are small, compact, comfortable and manageable headphones. Bluetooth headphones with a charging case that we can take anywhere thanks to their size and ergonomic design. They have a good fit, a careful design and a great audio quality whether you want to listen to music or receive or make calls. And they are dust and water resistant with IP55 certification so they will also be suitable for training without worrying about sweat and not only to take them to the office or when you go on a trip.

The battery of the Xiaomi Buds 3T pro lasts up to 24 hours if we take into account the charging case. Up to six hours for each charge and up to a full day of autonomy by pairing them with a box that has wireless charging so you won’t have to worry about plugging them in continuously so as not to run out of battery for long days.

They are comfortable and practical and we can touch them to do all kinds of actions. Simply pinch once, twice or continuously to play audio, pause calls, answer, skip to the next track, reject calls or skip to the previous track.

Have noise cancellation up to 40 dB which allows us to reduce background noise to isolate ourselves from what surrounds us when we want to disconnect or concentrate. They promise to isolate us by up to 99% and block distractions around us. But it is a noise cancellation or cancellation technology that selects between different modes to choose which is the best at all times, intelligent active noise cancellation that understands the sound and adapts. Depending on whether you are on the street or in cafes, if you want to isolate yourself on trains or planes or if you are in the office or library to filter keystrokes or mouse clicks that may be annoying, for example.

Allows you to call and receive calls clearly and fluidly since it has microphones, feedback or pre-feeding microphones that work together to separate your voice from background noise and make you well understood in any conversation.

