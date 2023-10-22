When it comes to buying a vacuum cleaner, whether corded or wireless, there is no shortage of options from top brands, but there is no doubt that Dyson has been the queen of the sector for decades, although the problem is that its models tend to be quite expensive. Without going any further, the cheapest wireless they sell is the V8 and costs 329 euros.

This means that for many people they are left out of the equation and it is time to look for a cheaper alternative, and there are more than recommendable ones, even from brands that are relatively new to this like Xiaomi, which also, and as it could not be otherwise, is committed to very low prices. .

The proof of this is that one of its most powerful vacuum cleaners, the Xiaomi G9 Plus, costs practically half as much as the Dyson V8: only 135 euros at Miravia at the moment, and if it is your first purchase in this store you will have a 15 euros discount in the app.

This cordless vacuum cleaner boasts suction power and 60 minutes of battery life. It also comes with all the necessary accessories.

It is a wireless model, which even comes with a wall charging base included and has little to envy of any other, with a 120AW suction power that can handle absolutely everything, small or large particles, hard floors and also rugs or carpets.

The battery life is one hour, which is much longer than is usual in the wireless vacuum cleaner sector, although as it has several power modes everything will depend on how long you use each one. If you go directly to the Turbo the autonomy is much less, as is logical.

It is of course not the first brand that aspires to occupy this segment, that of cheap alternatives to Dyson, but it is a firm that specializes in Xiaomi knockdown prices and that with this strategy has already managed to take over several markets.

The offer on the Xiaomi vacuum cleaner comes from none other than Miravia

In addition, shipping is free from Miravia and from Spain, so in a few days you will be able to have your brand new vacuum cleaner at home.

