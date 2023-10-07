Just a few days ago I had the opportunity to attend the presentation of the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro, Xiaomi’s new high-end (with permission from the Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro and 13 Ultra). It is the first time in the history of the T family that the Leica umbrella is embraced, a true declaration of intent by the Chinese giant.

I wanted to take the opportunity to speak with Fabio Arena, product manager at Xiaomi, about Xiaomi’s vision in mobile photography. Why does this point seem so relevant to me? Because when I analyzed the Xiaomi 13 Ultra I saw in it a philosophy oriented towards what photography should be (in my opinion): a faithful reflection of what the human eye captures.

Leica goes beyond marketing

The first thing I ask Fabio has to do with the last name Leica. The renowned German manufacturer is a heavyweight in the photography industry and helping in the manufacturing of lenses, custom modes and calibration of Xiaomi cameras is a Plus. But trying to refine even more, What are the real improvements that an average user can notice?

“I think that Leica’s arrival to the T series is honestly a hit. Now we make it more accessible to everyone. The focus on the T series has never been photography, it has always been performance, loading speed, processors …Now they have wanted to adopt technologies from the flagship series, such as the 13 Ultra, in the T series.

For example, in colorimetry, which is where we are focusing the most, the user can choose between a more realistic color with the Authentic mode, a more vibrant one, if none convinces you, you can create your own… We have also made a leap in video, which was the weak leg of the T series.

There is also no megapixel speech this year, everything focuses on software, colorimetry, shooting types, lenses, etc.”

I just take this opportunity to ask you about the issue of megapixels. Last year the big argument of the Xiaomi 12T Pro was that it had a 200 megapixel sensor. From one year to the next the discourse changes and the center is the prosecution. Why this change now?

“It sounds strange if you look at it like that, yes. But I have always said it, always. The issue of megapixels is something that attracts a lot of consumer attention. So much so that in the end manufacturers increase the number in their main camera. Of course it is a complaint but, in our case, I think we have to leave the issue of megapixels for the mid-range.

That is where the battle of technical specifications really is, the battle of RAM, ROM, battery, screen… and megapixels play a differential role there regardless of whether the client uses it or not (which for the most part does not). ). And hey, there is a clear improvement when you use a 200 megapixel mode, there you have the option.

Why now you say? Because now with Leica we should not have that discourse. Storytelling cannot go by the number of megapixels, it has to go by the sensor, representation modes, color, shooting, lens… And that there is a reflection of all this in the final image.”

Xiaomi 13 vs Xiaomi 13T and consumers. clearing up the mess

Clarified why Xiaomi now has a speech more adapted to that of a manufacturer that wants realistic photography. I ask Fabio if does not end up colliding with the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro family itself launch two such high-end devices in collaboration with Leica.

“Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro and 13 Ultra are the flagships. There are product differences with the T series. Obviously the appearance of a series as powerful as the T series at this price point is an attraction that clashes sideways with our previous series.

However, there are a number of users who are looking for a series of designs, a size like that of the Xiaomi 13, the ceramic of the 13 Pro… They have their differences in audiences.”

In Spain we like cheap mobile phones, the data is what it is. I ask Fabio this is a complicated price range. We know that the Redmi Note range sells as if there were no tomorrow, but we are not so clear about what happens with these high-end ones that are not high-end at all. How does the 600/700 euro range work in Spain?

“One of the things that has happened with Xiaomi since we arrived in Spain is that, in general, everything that it usually touches, usually succeeds. That we go to this segment that does not weigh as much as that of more than a thousand euros, where Android does not have so much prominence, it is a good opportunity because with these technical characteristics we are unique. We are talking about 1 TB + 16 GB of RAM for less than a thousand euros, that honest pricing is still there.”

A question that I have been wanting to ask the main representatives of the brands for some time has to do, precisely, with that balance between what the user wants and what the manufacturer believes the user needs. Mobile photography is a clear example, since for years it has given us saturated colors, washed skins and over-processing that finally seems to be changing. Not only with Xiaomi, but with other brands that want to get closer to a much more natural processing. Is this change in trend at the industry level?

“I think it is a market trend, and of markets. The Asian market is not the same as the Western one, and the latter has different needs. In fact, the photographic software there is not like the one here. Everything is taking towards social networks, life… naturalness is increasingly sought. The representation of color, tones that are increasingly more real… also in video, is a trend.

And I’m glad, because two or three years ago everything was more artificial. Even the selfie on our phones, the beauty mode always activated… I’m glad that we get it understood that we don’t have those needs here. “

Talking a little about the future and market trends

Like my colleague Javier Lacort commented, I am also convinced that we are getting closer to the peak smartphone. Something similar happens in photography. We already have one-inch sensors, optical telephoto lenses, RAW mode shooting. Once the processing has been improved, it seems that there will be little left to evolve. What will be the next challenges in mobile photography? Where will the market turn?

“I think that everything will go more towards the software. I mentioned it the other day, there is still talk about sensors, the IMX blah or the IMX blah, but everything will focus on the software experience and everything it offers you so that Photography is how you want it, to your liking.

Being able to delete objects, delete people, change the sky, a beauty mode that you customize, even being able to add hair or remove wrinkles! Everything is going to “forget about the hardware”, so that everything is more tuned and adapted to the user.

During the event Xiaomi not only presented the Xiaomi 13T, it made official the arrival in Spain of the Smart Band 8 and announced the new Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro. It caught my attention that it is a much cheaper model than the previous one (20 euros less ), but first I wanted to be clear: Is it an experiment to be able to wear it outside the wrist or is it following some kind of trend?

“Perhaps there is no need as such. In China we always launch products before to see how well they are received. Depending on the noise and the demand that is generated in networks we see if there is the possibility of taking it to other markets. Yes, we have seen that there is a niche that may find it interesting so we give it a try.”

The price drop of the Band is striking. How was it possible to make such a substantial reduction?

“In the Band market, seeing that the world market decreases in favor of smartwatches, if what we do is that a Smart Band costs you 59 euros and a smartwatch 99… the client will refer to a watch form factor, be square or circular instead of an activity bracelet. We have detected that here we have to return to our origins.”

And, facing the Watch… Why make the jump to Wear OS now?

“I wonder about it too (laughs). It’s one thing that I wanted, we didn’t have any Wear OS. Now we have a closer relationship with Google due to various agreements that are happening, we are a very important player for Google and Google for us.

There is an opportunity in the world of smartwatches, operators also demand devices with eSIM, multi-SIM… Depending on the market demands, we adapt. “

To finish, I try to get Fabio to talk about something that we are all asking about… the car. Will there be any surprises, with or without wheels… for the remainder of the year?

“We always launch products but… I wouldn’t dare say something that arrives in Q4. Next year, Xiaomi’s strongest novelty in its entire history arrives, but it will be for 2024. It will be a total turning point for the brand. “

