Suara.com – Xiaomi inaugurated the first Xiaomi Flagship Experience Store in Indonesia, located at Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Jakarta and on an area of ​​two hectares.

The Xiaomi flagship store is designed with a concept that integrates the shopping experience and gives customers access to a variety of Xiaomi’s latest products, including smartphones and a complete range of AIoT products.

“The Xiaomi Flagship Experience Store is not just a Xiaomi sales outlet, however, it is proof of our commitment to continue to provide technological innovation that can improve the experience of Xiaomi users and fans,” said Xiaomi Indonesia Country Director Wentao Zhao in a written statement in Jakarta, Friday (27/10/2023).

Zhao continued that through the interior design concept like a home, visitors will get a different shopping experience while seeing Xiaomi smartphones and AIoT products seamlessly integrated into everyday life.

Located in the Erajaya Digital Complex area, the Xiaomi Flagship Experience Store is an electronics outlet with the most complete Xiaomi products ranging from smartphones, tablets, wearables, to household appliances.

To present the concept of comprehensive AIoT integration, Xiaomi also showcased a number of innovations through products that have not yet been presented in Indonesia, such as smart microwaves, Google speakers, smart desk alarms, and others.

Apart from offering an exclusive shopping experience, the Xiaomi Flagship Experience Store is also equipped with a Xiaomi Exclusive Center which is located adjacent to the shopping area. This facility aims to provide convenience for visitors who may face problems related to their Xiaomi products.