Let’s explain to you what is Xiaomi’s HyperOS and what features this new layer of customization has. This is the successor to the Chinese manufacturer’s MIUI customization layer, which will bring not only a name change, but also other new features.

We are going to start by explaining what exactly HyperOS is, because despite its name it is not an operating system itself. Then, we will tell you what it is like inside, and we will continue reviewing the mobile phones that could arrive and the date on which we will start to see it in Europe.

What is HyperOS

Although the name HyperOS has that OS that seems to indicate that it is an operating system, It really is a layer of customization. This means that it is not an operating system created from scratch, but rather a modification that has been made of Android.

Therefore, for all practical purposes it is the same as MIUI was, but with a different name and some different things. The name change comes because, according to the company, It is a very deep renovation of MIUIso they have decided to give it a different name.

HyperOS is built on Android AOSP, which is the open source version of Android and without the Google elements. When creating it, they have also added elements of Xiaomi’s Vela operating system, which is the one they use for their Internet of Things devices.

This means that HyperOS is a version of Android that goes beyond mobile phones, and which will also be used for the entire Xiaomi IoT device ecosystem. Thus, they seek to create a very unified ecosystem, something similar to what manufacturers like Apple do. HyperOS will be the system that Xiaomi will use both in smartphones and tablets, TVs, watches or even cars.

What is HyperOS like?





They have achieved this by creating several layers on the hardware. First the Linux Kernel together with Vela, then the Android libraries communicating with those of Vela, and then the HyperConnect layer that unifies the functions of the previous ones. Then, above all, there are the apps.

HyperOS is a very light system, and depending on the device it is intended for, it may have more or less elements. In its minimal version can be used on devices with 64 KB of RAM, perfect for connected IoT devices. and then, depending on the device, the requirements may increase and can work with up to 24 GB of RAM.

In terms of efficiency, as Xiaomi has revealed, its new customization layer offers a 15% faster loading third-party apps, requires 24% less to install apps, and manages to reduce storage use of OTA updates by 79%. The mobile system firmware occupies 8.75 GB.

HyperOS is also compatible with more than 200 processor platforms and more than 20 standard file systems. In addition, Xiaomi assures that it wants to maintain it as an open ecosystem so that other third-party manufacturers can also integrate it into their own IoT devices. Thanks to its HyperConnect layer, it will be able to work with products from 9,000 different brands.

What’s new HyperOS brings





Xiaomi has not yet specified the news that we are going to see with HyperOS. We know that They have been working on its development for seven yearsand that will adapt to all the company’s devices.

For now, We have only been able to see the news from the control center and test it on this new layer of customization layer. In it, we see that the toolbar icons do not have text, elements have been rearranged, and the animations are much more polished. The music player has also been integrated with the control center.

What devices will HyperOS come to?

As we can read in Mundo Xiaomi, there is an initial list of devices that They will probably update to HyperOS at some point. There are no dates, and It is not an official list, so the mobile phones to be updated can still change. But these are the devices that appear in it:

Xiaomi 14 (pre-instalado de fábrica)

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11 Pro

Xiaomi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi 11i / 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 10S

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi Civi 1S

Xiaomi Civi 2

Xiaomi Civi 3

Xiaomi Pad 6 / Pro / Max

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G / Pad 5 Pro Wifi

POCO F5 Pro

POCO F5

POCO F4 GT

POCO F4

POCO F3

POCO F3 GT

POCO X6 Pro 5G

POCO X6 5G

POCO X5 Pro 5G

POCO X5 5G

POCO X4 GT

POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO M6 Pro 5G

POCO M5s

POCO M5

POCO M4 Pro 5G

POCO M4 Pro 4G

POCO M4 5G

POCO M3 Pro 5G

POCO C55

Redmi K40

Redmi K40S

Redmi K40 Pro / Pro+

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K50

Redmi K50i

Redmi K50i Pro

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50 Gaming

Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi K60E

Redmi K60

Redmi K60 Pro

Redmi K60 Ultra

Redmi Note 10 5G / Redmi Note 11SE / Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 10S / Redmi Note 11SE India

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi 10 / Redmi 10 2022 / Redmi 10 Prime / Redmi Note 11 4G

Redmi Note 11E / Redmi 10 5G / Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi Note 11R

Redmi 10C / Redmi 10 Power

Redmi 11 Prime 4G

Redmi Note 11 4G / 11 NFC 4G

Redmi Note 11 5G / Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G / Redmi Note 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro5G

Redmi Note 11T Pro / 11T Pro+

Redmi Note 12 4G / 4G NFC

Redmi 12C

Redmi 12

Redmi Note 12 Turbo

Redmi Note 12T Pro

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G / Pro5G / Discovery

Redmi Note 12S

Redmi Note 12R / Redmi 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G / Note 12R Pro

Redmi Note 13 4G / 4G NFC

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro5G

Redmi Note 13R Pro

Redmi 13C

When will HyperOS arrive?

As Xiaomi has said, HyperOS will arrive on the first Chinese devices in December from 2023, specifically in the Xiaomi 14, Redmi K60 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 6 Max and the Xiaomi Watch S3. It will also begin to arrive on other devices such as smart TVs and speakers from the manufacturer.

But this will be the case in China, Xiaomi’s country where these types of updates arrive first, and are then adapted for other countries. In Spain we will have to wait until 2024which is the year they have designated for the deployment of the personalization layer around the world.

As for the specific month, it is not yet known. The Xiaomi 14 will arrive in the West at the beginning of the year, although it is not yet known whether with HyperOS or MIUI 15. Therefore, we will still have to wait to have more news about it.

