Let’s explain to you what is Xiaomi’s HyperOS and what features this new layer of customization has. This is the successor to the Chinese manufacturer’s MIUI customization layer, which will bring not only a name change, but also other new features.
We are going to start by explaining what exactly HyperOS is, because despite its name it is not an operating system itself. Then, we will tell you what it is like inside, and we will continue reviewing the mobile phones that could arrive and the date on which we will start to see it in Europe.
What is HyperOS
Although the name HyperOS has that OS that seems to indicate that it is an operating system, It really is a layer of customization. This means that it is not an operating system created from scratch, but rather a modification that has been made of Android.
Therefore, for all practical purposes it is the same as MIUI was, but with a different name and some different things. The name change comes because, according to the company, It is a very deep renovation of MIUIso they have decided to give it a different name.
HyperOS is built on Android AOSP, which is the open source version of Android and without the Google elements. When creating it, they have also added elements of Xiaomi’s Vela operating system, which is the one they use for their Internet of Things devices.
This means that HyperOS is a version of Android that goes beyond mobile phones, and which will also be used for the entire Xiaomi IoT device ecosystem. Thus, they seek to create a very unified ecosystem, something similar to what manufacturers like Apple do. HyperOS will be the system that Xiaomi will use both in smartphones and tablets, TVs, watches or even cars.
What is HyperOS like?
They have achieved this by creating several layers on the hardware. First the Linux Kernel together with Vela, then the Android libraries communicating with those of Vela, and then the HyperConnect layer that unifies the functions of the previous ones. Then, above all, there are the apps.
HyperOS is a very light system, and depending on the device it is intended for, it may have more or less elements. In its minimal version can be used on devices with 64 KB of RAM, perfect for connected IoT devices. and then, depending on the device, the requirements may increase and can work with up to 24 GB of RAM.
In terms of efficiency, as Xiaomi has revealed, its new customization layer offers a 15% faster loading third-party apps, requires 24% less to install apps, and manages to reduce storage use of OTA updates by 79%. The mobile system firmware occupies 8.75 GB.
HyperOS is also compatible with more than 200 processor platforms and more than 20 standard file systems. In addition, Xiaomi assures that it wants to maintain it as an open ecosystem so that other third-party manufacturers can also integrate it into their own IoT devices. Thanks to its HyperConnect layer, it will be able to work with products from 9,000 different brands.
What’s new HyperOS brings
Xiaomi has not yet specified the news that we are going to see with HyperOS. We know that They have been working on its development for seven yearsand that will adapt to all the company’s devices.
For now, We have only been able to see the news from the control center and test it on this new layer of customization layer. In it, we see that the toolbar icons do not have text, elements have been rearranged, and the animations are much more polished. The music player has also been integrated with the control center.
What devices will HyperOS come to?
As we can read in Mundo Xiaomi, there is an initial list of devices that They will probably update to HyperOS at some point. There are no dates, and It is not an official list, so the mobile phones to be updated can still change. But these are the devices that appear in it:
Xiaomi 14 (pre-instalado de fábrica)
Xiaomi 13T Pro
Xiaomi 13T
Xiaomi 13 Ultra
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Xiaomi 13
Xiaomi 13 Lite
Xiaomi 12T Pro
Xiaomi 12T
Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G
Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Xiaomi 12S Pro
Xiaomi 12S
Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Xiaomi 12
Xiaomi 12X
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Xiaomi 11T
Xiaomi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi 11 Pro
Xiaomi 11
Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi 11i / 11i Hypercharge
Xiaomi 11 Lite 4G
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G
Xiaomi 10S
Xiaomi MIX FOLD
Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2
Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3
Xiaomi MIX 4
Xiaomi Civi
Xiaomi Civi 1S
Xiaomi Civi 2
Xiaomi Civi 3
Xiaomi Pad 6 / Pro / Max
Xiaomi Pad 5
Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G / Pad 5 Pro Wifi
POCO F5 Pro
POCO F5
POCO F4 GT
POCO F4
POCO F3
POCO F3 GT
POCO X6 Pro 5G
POCO X6 5G
POCO X5 Pro 5G
POCO X5 5G
POCO X4 GT
POCO X4 Pro 5G
POCO M6 Pro 5G
POCO M5s
POCO M5
POCO M4 Pro 5G
POCO M4 Pro 4G
POCO M4 5G
POCO M3 Pro 5G
POCO C55
Redmi K40
Redmi K40S
Redmi K40 Pro / Pro+
Redmi K40 Gaming
Redmi K50
Redmi K50i
Redmi K50i Pro
Redmi K50 Pro
Redmi K50 Gaming
Redmi K50 Ultra
Redmi K60E
Redmi K60
Redmi K60 Pro
Redmi K60 Ultra
Redmi Note 10 5G / Redmi Note 11SE / Redmi Note 10T 5G
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 10T
Redmi Note 10S / Redmi Note 11SE India
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Redmi 10 / Redmi 10 2022 / Redmi 10 Prime / Redmi Note 11 4G
Redmi Note 11E / Redmi 10 5G / Redmi 11 Prime 5G
Redmi Note 11R
Redmi 10C / Redmi 10 Power
Redmi 11 Prime 4G
Redmi Note 11 4G / 11 NFC 4G
Redmi Note 11 5G / Redmi Note 11T 5G
Redmi Note 11S
Redmi Note 11S 5G
Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G / Redmi Note 11E Pro
Redmi Note 11 Pro5G
Redmi Note 11T Pro / 11T Pro+
Redmi Note 12 4G / 4G NFC
Redmi 12C
Redmi 12
Redmi Note 12 Turbo
Redmi Note 12T Pro
Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G / Pro5G / Discovery
Redmi Note 12S
Redmi Note 12R / Redmi 12 5G
Redmi Note 12 5G / Note 12R Pro
Redmi Note 13 4G / 4G NFC
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 13 Pro5G
Redmi Note 13R Pro
Redmi 13C
When will HyperOS arrive?
As Xiaomi has said, HyperOS will arrive on the first Chinese devices in December from 2023, specifically in the Xiaomi 14, Redmi K60 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 6 Max and the Xiaomi Watch S3. It will also begin to arrive on other devices such as smart TVs and speakers from the manufacturer.
But this will be the case in China, Xiaomi’s country where these types of updates arrive first, and are then adapted for other countries. In Spain we will have to wait until 2024which is the year they have designated for the deployment of the personalization layer around the world.
As for the specific month, it is not yet known. The Xiaomi 14 will arrive in the West at the beginning of the year, although it is not yet known whether with HyperOS or MIUI 15. Therefore, we will still have to wait to have more news about it.
In Xataka | Xiaomi’s risky plan to end MIUI: all the challenges that HyperOS faces
Leave a Reply