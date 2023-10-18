Yesterday we came across the news of the HyperOS release, Xiaomi’s operating system created especially for its devices, and although the manufacturer did not share many more details, it seems that the first images of the software did not take long to appear. And from Weibo we receive a series of leaked screenshots with which we can take the first look at its interface.

HyperOS looks modern and functional

The first thing we can see is that, although there are no big changes in the concept of mobile operating system (same style of home screen, top control center, widgets and classic applications as always), we can see a change more refined compared to what has been offered until now with MIUI.

We can see details like a control center with more presencefrom which you can have access to more functions more directly, although in general terms it will look very similar to the one we see in MIUI 14.

And let us remember that, although HyperOS has apparently canceled the launch of MIUI 15 as such, that does not mean that the brand does not continue to maintain the roadmap. For that reason, the arrival of this operating system continues to maintain a very similar line to the Android ROM that we knew until now, so do not expect drastic changes in this new stage of Xiaomi.

The key is in integration

Instead of focusing on the visual plane, you should focus on the way in which the operating system will link with other devices from the manufacturer. That will be the true revolution of HyperOS, and not so much its interface, since the brand will maintain the essential aspects of its menus so that users who make the jump to new terminals like the Xiaomi 14 Series do not feel lost and have a familiar feeling. when using the device.

Customizable lock screen

One of the new additions will be the possibility of customizing the lock screen, very much in the style of iOS (you will see that there are many details similar to Apple’s operating system). We can change the font type, have several preconfigured screens or change the clock style.

They also point to changes in important applications such as the calendar, the photo album and the weather application, modifications that, after all, are usually always present in generational changes to operating systems.

Is MIUI 15 canceled?

But the big question that many are asking is what will happen with MIUI 15. If the new Xiaomi 14 arrive with the new operating system, those who have previous terminals will not be able to update them for obvious reasons (HyperOS is not Android). The question is whether Xiaomi will truly launch the MIUI 15 update for those previous generations, so that users are not left behind and can continue enjoying their terminal with the latest version of the operating system.

This is something we could expect, even more so, considering that there are beta test versions circulating. But the manufacturer remains completely silent and has preferred not to talk about it for the moment.

Fuente: Weibo

Via: SparrowNews