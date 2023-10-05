Dyson is the queen brand in the vacuum cleaner sector, but it has rivals that are hot on its heels increasingly closely, such as Xiaomi.

If you have a cordless vacuum cleaner or are thinking about buying one, there are quite a few options on the table, although few brands offer as many guarantees as Dyson in terms of quality, suction power and durability of their products. However, they are expensive or even very expensive vacuum cleaners and not everyone can or wants to afford them.

Fortunately There are other brands that sell models that are also complete and much cheaper, and one of them is well known to everyone: Xiaomiwhich has reduced its Vacuum Cleaner G10 Plus in alliance with PcComponentes to only 212 euros, well below the 299 euros it marks in the official store.

This discount is temporary and limited to a certain number of units, which are also selling out quickly, since PcComponentes celebrates its Orange Days, with a large circulation of users and purchases, a way to counterprogram and very good Amazon Prime Day that will arrive in just few days.

This vacuum cleaner has a powerful motor with 150GW of suction and also filters more than 99% of particles. It has 60 minutes of battery life.

This model not only vacuums, something it also does with power like few models on the market and with real-time analysis of air quality on its digital screen, but it also scrubs.

It is a function that very few vacuum cleaners have for now, the wet mop function.. In fact, Dyson very recently added it to its Submarine model, which costs almost four times more than the Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner G10 Plus.

With its current 250 ml tank, it has enough to clean the floor of embedded stains while it vacuums, so you kill two birds with one stone and maximize the cleaning of the house, and for the scarce 200 euros it costs, it can be very few drawbacks.

Unlike other vacuum cleaner models, the filters are washable with soap and water, so you can use and reuse them for a long time without having to buy new ones.

This vacuum cleaner comes with all its accessories, including a charging base that you can attach to the wall and brushes to vacuum keyboards and mattresses or other textiles, something especially useful if you have pets at home to completely remove hair from sofas and cushions.

PcComponentes is responsible for all shipping costs for this order, as well as for others, so there is no problem with their offer, which can compete with any other. In fact, so much so that This Xiaomi model is not even available on Amazon.

