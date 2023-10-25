When the company got to work to manufacture the Xiaomi Book S 12.4, it thought, above all, about productivity. It was key that it could be a device that really will change the daily life of users. To do this, you not only have the Windows operating system, but you can also use a keyboard. When you try it, you are instantly convinced. For now, take a look at the discount we found on Amazon.

Optimized and very productive

Although it is sold in tablet format, due to the number of connection ports it has and due to the possibility of placing the Xiaomi Keyboard, it could be considered as if it were a laptop. After all, it provides you with all its flexibility and capacity, while the presence of Windows 11 ensures great performance. Whether you use it by touching the touch screen, with the keyboard or even with the Xiaomi Smart Pen that is also compatible, you will enjoy remarkable ease of use.

The screen it uses is 12.4 inches with WQHD+ resolution, more than enough for you to use any type of application and take advantage of the terminal in several ways. However, although it offers this screen format, it does so with a structure that is elegant and thinner than it might seem to you. This was also among Xiaomi’s main objectives, since the brand wanted it to be a lightweight device and it was very easy to transport it anywhere.

Although you surely use it a lot in your daily professional life and as a support tool in studies or work, the great visual capacity that the screen has also It will be very useful for other tasks. For example, it has a brightness of 500 nits and a high color level, ensuring, above all, that realistic images and colors that are full of life are transmitted. With an image format of 16:10 and resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, you can watch movies or play games without any obstacles.

What else does it allow you to do?

We are talking about a tablet with Windows 11 and WiFi 5 that can use a keyboard and that also incorporates a good set of microphones, speakers and a front camera ideal for video calls. In fact, due to the size of the screen, you will be able to participate in video sessions with other people and divide the space ensuring that you can see everyone clearly. No less relevant, it has a weight of 720 grams, a battery with the capacity to use it for more than 13 hours, 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. As for other technical components, it uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor and the GPU is a Qualcomm Adreno 680.

Its usual price both in the official Xiaomi store and on Amazon is 699.99 euros. But take note, because it is sold out in the official store and on Amazon, what you can find It is an offer for which you will only have to pay 616.40 euros. Or, in the same link that we have left you, you could also acquire a used unit that is sold by Amazon itself at a juicy price of only 348.79 euros. In reality, that is how you will save the most and you already know that used Amazon products stand out for being in very good condition.

As we have told you throughout this text, there are two devices you can use in combination with the tablet and that are crucial for you to take advantage of all its possibilities. The first of them and which we consider most important if you have the habit of writing a lot is the Xiaomi Keyboard, the keyboard that will allow you to use the tablet as if it were a laptop.

The second is the Xiaomi Smart Pen, the stylus with which you will draw on the screen or you will write in a more natural way almost as if you were doing it with a pencil on paper.