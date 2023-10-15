Xiaomi already sells everything in Spain, with special strength in sectors such as electric scooters, although its base continues to be mobile phones, especially cheap mobile phones, which are what have made it popular as a brand throughout the world.

Within this segment there is a special device that is among the best Xiaomi phones and that now has a much more attractive price than usual. It is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro, which has opened competition between Amazon and AliExpress Plaza to see who drops their price the mostso it can be yours for only 202 euros in the first and even less in the second, for 185 euros.

It is a quite competitive price in exchange for a mobile phone that boasts several top features, and that is why it tends to be among the best sellers on Amazon and other stores on a more or less regular basis, although it has the Redmi Note as older brothers in its own family. 12 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

All the details and features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro, a new mid-range with Snapdragon 732G processor, 108 megapixel camera, 120 Hz AMOLED screen and 5,000 mAh battery.

For less than 200 euros as sold by AliExpress, it is a real bargain, since it ships from France and you can have it in just five days at most with local returns if necessary.

Amazon sells it a little more expensive, not much more, and the excellent sales conditions of the online commerce giant are already well known, which assumes the shipping costs for practically all orders and also usually delivers in less than 24 hours to Prime users.

An AMOLED screen like few others in its segment

In terms of power, you can’t put many faults with the Redmi Note 12 Pro, which has a Snapdragon 732G as processormore than enough to guarantee very good Android performance, even while playing, as we have seen time and time again until now.

However, there are several features that do make it stand out from phones of a similar price, especially the AMOLED screen at 120 Hzwhich is not at all common to see, and also the camera, which is more than outstanding both day and night.

ComputerHoy.com and Telegram

If you like to stay up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Follow us on Telegram

To make matters worse, and here it clearly crushes all the competition, the charging is ultra-fast with 67W of power, so in just 20 minutes you can have enough battery for more than a day, and even mobile phones that are much more expensive do not They can compete against this Xiaomi.

Although it is officially on sale in several colors, both Amazon and AliExpress sell it at a reduced price only in black or rather gray, depending on how you look at it.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here