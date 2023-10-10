Xiaomi has entered the Prime Day offers strongly, although it has not done so with many mobile phones but with other types of devices, such as with an exceptionally cheap 4K television, the 43-inch F2, which breaks its price record by lowering less than 300 euros.

They are about 100 euros less than their original price and about 30-40 euros less than what they usually cost.and before this Prime Offer Party it had already been decreasing little by little over time

It is one of the best offers of these Prime Days without a doubtand it is not common to be able to buy a 4K TV for this price, although it is true that it measures “only” 43 inches, at a time when almost all users already prefer to opt for models of 50″ or more .

A 43-inch Smart TV with integrated Amazon Fire TV technology, full control with Alexa and wireless streaming via AirPlay.

It is very likely that, seeing what it costs, it will devastate sales during these days, and that can cause the stock to run out quickly, so If it convinces you and you want to make sure you catch this bargain, you better hurry up a little.

The good news is that if you don’t have a Prime account, you can simply sign up for the free trial month. It is absolutely essential that you have a Prime membership to benefit from all these discounts.

A television with a long-term secret weapon

The problems that plague most televisions, especially the cheapest ones, almost always have to do with two things: they work slowly and they do not allow applications to be installed because there is no storage space left.

Everything revolves around the software, the operating system, which if it is the brand’s own, usually leaves a lot to be desired, which is why more and more manufacturers simply opt for Google TV or Fire OS, which allows them to leave that section. in the hands of Google or Amazon.

The Xiaomi 4K television that is on sale these days relies on Fire OS, which is a fairly complete OS for televisionswith practically all the applications you could want – except HBO Max, for now – and a fluidity that is beyond the reach of many others.

In addition, you can access many services simply by logging in with your Amazon account, thus saving you the annoying process of having to write your email and password by hand with your remote control.

