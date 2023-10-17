Goodbye to MIUI after more than ten years of history. One of the customization layers that has aroused the most reactions throughout its history is ready to be replaced by Xiaomi HyperOSthe new operating system that will give life not only to the Xiaomi 14, but to the new products of the Xiaomi ecosystem.

The company wants to launch a shared operating system between its main products. Without having given specific data in this regard, everything indicates that HyperOS could also be the operating system that brings to life the next great milestone in Xiaomi’s history: its electric car.

Goodbye to MIUI. It’s official, Lei Jun himself has announced that Xiaomi HyperOS will be the operating system that will give life to the Xiaomi 14. Although there is no official confirmation, everything indicates that this will be a global system and not restricted to China. It is the direct translation of the death of MIUI for new Xiaomi products.

Android based. Beyond the change in nomenclature, the foundations will remain practically identical. It is confirmed that HyperOS will be an Android-based operating system. The main question that assails us is whether devices that currently have MIUI installed will be able to jump to HyperOS, or if they will maintain their life cycle with MIUI updates.

Xiaomi and the ecosystem. Xiaomi no longer wants to be just a mobile phone company, it wants to create its own complete ecosystem of products, including electric cars. It thus makes special sense to create an operating system in which all its products can be easily interconnected.

It is something that they were beginning to achieve with applications like Xiaomi Home and some specific MIUI functions, but the jump to this new OS would be an even step further.

The challenge of adapting to Europe. Xiaomi is unstoppable in Europe and Spain, but the great historical complaint of users comes at the hands of MIUI and some of its problems. A ROM that, despite having a global version, is designed by and for the Asian market.

HyperOS faces the challenge of being a ROM more adapted to the rest of the markets. There are also doubts about how the advertising load will be integrated, something abundant in certain Xiaomi products, such as mid-range phones.

Image | Xataka

