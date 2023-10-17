Xiaomi has announced a megaton. The company is ready to show the world its own operating systemand the most interesting thing is that It will be released with the next generation of terminals of the Xiaomi 14 Series family. This was announced by the company’s founder, Lei Jun, through his Twitter account, ensuring that, after many years of work, HyperOS will come to the world soon.

HyperOS the Xiaomi operating system

Xiaomi has finally decided to take the leap that many users have been waiting for, and that is that the company will have its own operating system isolated from Google. This means that it will not depend on Android to release updates, although we do not know exactly what level of dependency it will have and if it will continue to offer access to Mountain View services.

Removing it would be nothing more than a shot in the foot if we take into account the dependence on services in practically all markets, so we’ll see what strategy the brand follows with the launch of its HyperOS.

Today marks a historic moment. After years of collective work, our new operating system, #XiaomiHyperOSis set to make its official debut on #Xiaomi14Series. pic.twitter.com/bNJqIyD8y0 — Lei Jun (@leijun) October 17, 2023

Everything stays at home

And seeing the very serious problems that Huawei has gone through after the United States veto, many Chinese brands considered having an ace up their sleeve to be able to save a possible ban. In the case of technology companies, an operating system that allows them to keep their entire ecosystem in order is almost essential to maintain the foundations of the company.

Only in China?

Something we could intuit is that this operating system will not reach, at least for the moment, other markets other than China. This is quite obvious if we take into account how integrated Android and its services are in Europe, so for now the brand’s devices would continue to arrive as before: with Android and the personalized MIUI layer on top of the system.

It must also be taken into account that the Xiaomi ecosystem in China is infinitely larger than in other countries, so having a common operating system that connects all devices is something that will further improve the user experience of the devices in said country. .

But at the moment it is not something we can confirm. When asked if the operating system will also take to the international market, the founder of Xiaomi responded with a “Stay tuned”, which leaves the confirmation quite up in the air.

Another thing would be if MIUI passed away and the appearance of HyperOS was also inherited in the Android installations that reach other markets. This is something that could make a lot of sense, since it would unify the brand and Xiaomi phones around the world would look practically the same despite not having the same operating system.

It’s time to wait for the Xiaomi 14

For now, the only thing we can do is wait for the presentation and launch of the Xiaomi 14 series, which will be the first to include HyperOS. From there, we will see how the growth of the operating system develops, so it will be interesting to know its news and intentions.

Fuente: Lei Jun (X)

Via: Huawei Central