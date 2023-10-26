Xiaomi is clear about how to hit the high range. The Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro are now official in China, the two high-end phones that mark the first benchmark of the standards expected for the next year. They debut the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the brightest panels on the market and, most importantly, they come from the hand of HyperOS, Xiaomi’s new operating system.

These are all the features and technical specifications of the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, two beasts at the hardware level that mark a before and after in the trajectory of the Chinese giant.

This is the Xiaomi 14





As previously leaked, the Xiaomi 14 is the little brother. We are talking about a phone with a 6.36-inch screen, with 1.5K resolution (2670 x 1200 pixels, 460ppi). It is of the LTPO type, being capable of operating between 1 and 120 Hz. This panel offers a tremendous 3,000 nits peak brightness. It is the first time that this S8 CSOT panel from TCL is released on a phone, a great promise that (for the moment), seems to be above the BOE and Samsung panels.

At the design level it is quite similar to what we saw last year: a large camera module on the back and a well-used front. The bezels are not symmetrical, they are even thinner than those of an iPhone 15 Pro.

The phone has flat edges, in the style of the iPhone 14 Pro, finished in glass on the back and with aluminum covering its sides. It is quite similar to last year’s model, although the curvature of the rear has been refined to make it even more ergonomic

Its heart is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the same processor as the Pro model. There are no differences in raw power if we talk about one model compared to the other. A huge vapor chamber is responsible for cooling the device, promising performance that borders on 60 FPS in the highest quality mode of ‘Genshin Impact’.





If we talk about photography, we are faced with a triple camera configuration.

Goodbye to MIUI

These Xiaomi 14 come from the hand of HyperOS, Xiaomi’s new operating system. It is based on the Android core, but the code has been almost completely rewritten to create a completely own version. This operating system will work not only on phones, but on Xiaomi’s own electric car, smart watches and other products in the ecosystem.

Developing…