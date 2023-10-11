A few months ago, Xiaomi launched the 13 family and, as usual, in the Chinese company it is now the turn of the T range.

If you are not sure what nomenclature it corresponds to, The T family has high-end features, but it does so at a more affordable price.

I have had the opportunity to spend a couple of weeks with him Xiaomi 13T Prothe most powerful device in this new line and the truth is that I really liked it, although it has some drawbacks.

Its great virtues? Design, photographic section with the Leica seal and excellent fast loading. Do you want to discover everything? Keep reading.

Table of contents of the Xiaomi 13T Pro review:

Features and technical data sheet of the Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13 ProDisplayCrystalRed AMOLED 6.67″ AMOLED | FullHD+ 2,712 x 1220 pixels | 144hz | 1,200 nits, 2,600 nits peak | Dolby Vision, HDR10+ProcessorDimensity 9200GPUMali G6610RAM Memory12 GB LPDDR5Storage256 GB / 512 GB UFS 2.2 | 1TB UFS 4.0Main cameras50 megapixel | 50 megapixel telephoto | 12 megapixel ultra wide angle Front camera 20 megapixels Battery 5,000 mAh | Charge 120 WS Operating system MIUI 14 | Android 13 Connectivity 5G | NFC | wifi7 Dimensions and weight 162.2 x 75.7 x 8.49 mm | 206 grams Extras IP68 | Dolby Atmos PriceFrom 649 euros

Design: elegant, eye-catching and with good grip

The Xiaomi 13T Pro is a truly elegant device, especially in this unit that was given to me by the brand that opts for a blue tone in vegan leather, which has a fabulous grip and, as you might imagine, does not leave any marks.

There are also models in black and green, which instead of leather are dressed in glass, so I understand that here the fingerprints will make an appearance, as is usual in this type of materials.

It should be noted that this is not a compact device and on certain occasions it feels somewhat heavy due to its 200 grams.

Of course, it feels very good in the hand and the button panel is accessed intuitively and easily.

The device, however, does not have a balanced weight. It feels heavier where it houses the precious photography module, something that seems strange at first, but once you get used to it, it is downright comfortable.

To highlight, also IP68 certificationsomething to note, since water and dust resistance debuts for the first time in the T range.

I was very struck by the choice of sides with a slight curvature that not only please visually, but also ensure that the terminal fits like a glove despite its 8.49 mm thickness.

A sensational design, come on.

Screen: bright, fluid and flat

The Xiomi 13T Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 2,712 x 1220p resolution, halfway between FHD and 2Kas well as a refresh rate of 144 Hz. In addition, it leaves aside the curves, something that is outrageous.

It has a fabulous standard color calibration, magnificent viewing angles and extreme fluidity. You have to go into the settings to activate those 144 Hz, yes.

The most striking thing, however, is a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits. The number draws attention, of course, but the reality is that this level is only reached very occasionally when HDR10+ is used and it is frankly difficult to achieve.

What’s more, in our tests it has never reached those 2,600 nits, but remains at a maximum peak of 2,200 nits. More than enough, yes.

Although it does not reach those numbers, it is logical, the maximum brightness is more than enough to pass with flying colors any lighting situation that is put in front of it.

Finally, highlight a touch sampling rate of 480 Hz, double what many gaming phones have, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the panel.

Performance and software: a heart that comes for everything

Inside it hides a processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ which is accompanied by 12 GB of LPDDX5 RAM with 512 GB of internal memory and has a behavior that can rival anything that comes before it.

The only problem that may arise is that, by opting for vegan leather, the terminal heats up a little more than it should in very demanding tasks.

Xiaomi 13T ProGoogle Pixel 8 ProVivo 1,241,791 points850. 350 points1,241,791 pointsPC Mark13,441 pointsN.D.10,779 points

Compared to similar devices, it behaves quite evenly. In some things it performs a little better, while in others it falls short, although it doesn’t come out badly either.

In the end what you are going to find is power for what you need and a very well optimized processor, except for that extra heating that surely comes from the vegan leather option.

Regarding software, comes with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and offers a very good user experience, without jerks and with fluidity as a rule. The only downside is that a lot of applications come installed as standard.

Xiaomi 13T ProGoogle Pixel 8 ProVivo X90 ProSequential Write861.29 MB/s151.77 MB/s964.13 MB/sSequential Read863.05 MB/s862.94 MB/s1.46 GB/sRandom Write46.05 MB/s29.05 MB/ s30.22 MB/sRandom Read32.46 MB/s21.90 MB/s24.52 MB/sIn-Memory Copy Speed11.53 GB/s15.64 GB/s14.88 GB/s

They can be uninstalled without problems, but it is true that it is a somewhat tedious and annoying process that should not occur on the brand’s premium devices.

The most positive point is that Xiaomi has promised up to 4 years of software updates and 5 years of security updatessomething in which I was behind other competitors, so bravo.

To conclude, it is worth noting that there are several options regarding RAM and internal memory, and the largest capacity reaches 16 GB and 1 TB UFS 4.0, respectively.

Cameras: the arrival of Leica feels like true cinema

The arrival of Leica is very noticeable.

Access to this brand’s cameras was within Xiaomi’s most premium range and I can only be happy about this premiere.

Everything is noticeable: the cameras have much higher quality and, in addition, Leica technology is noticeable in color treatment, software options, portrait composition and much more.

And he does everything with a cComposition of 50 megapixel main cameras, 50 megapixel telephoto, 12 megapixel wide angle and 20 megapixel selfie cameras.

In terms of results, we must highlight the good work of the main and wide-angle cameras, which leave very good colors, very real tones of blue in the sky and vibrant tones that are not far from reality.

The night mode is a little below expectations, especially in the selfie camera, but it leaves some interesting images, even with some movement.

The only drawback I can give to the entire photographic section is that the Leica mode is not in the selfie camera, something that is noticeable in the images, although it is also true that it leaves more than correct results, especially outdoors.

In addition, it has 8K video recording at 24 FPS as the main point of interest, as well as 4K video recording up to 60 FPS with the main camera.

As for the first case, the truth is that the behavior is good in definition, although the truth is that the lack of fluidity is noticeable when moving the camera. In any case, it is an option to consider if you are looking for the maximum in quality.

Regarding the second, the results are much better thanks to the fluidity provided by those 60fps and it also has fabulous optical image stabilization.

Here an example:

I really liked the Xiaomi 13T Pro camera.

Yes it is true that The absence of Leica in the selfie sensor is missing, but the results are quite good, although indoors it loses a lot of definition. For the rest, the photographic section more than complies.

Autonomy: one day of use and lightning fast when going through the charger

Another of the strong points of the Xiaomi 13T Pro is its 5,000 mAh battery that can last you more than a day depending on the use you give to the device.

The best, however, is in its 120W fast charging.

As you can see in the graph above, reaches 50% in just 12 minutes from 3%something that will allow you to enjoy the device throughout the day without problems.

Then the time to reach 100% is reduced somewhat more, but it is commendable that it achieves it in 28 minutes.

Best of all, Xiaomi implements a very interesting security system. When you connect the device, it asks you if you want to activate the ultra-fast charging system, warning you that using it more than necessary can damage the battery in the long term.

Versions, offers and price of the Xiaomi 13T Pro

The Xiaomi 13T Pro is available in 3 different versions: the blue one made of vegan leather, as well as a black or green option dressed in glass.

The device is available in various capacities of internal memory, RAM and, as you might guess, price. These are the options:

Xiaomi 13T Pro: 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of internal memory for 799.99 euros Xiaomi 13T Pro: 12 GB of RAM + 512 GB of internal memory for 909.99 euros Xiaomi 13T Pro: 16 GB of RAM + 1 TB of internal memory for 1,009.99 euros

Review: Is the Xiaomi 13T Pro worth buying?

The Xiaomi 13T Pro is a fantastic device that stands out, mainly, in design – especially the vegan leather unit -, photographic section thanks to the association with Leica and fabulous fast charging.

Add to this a fantastic flat screen and performance with exemplary behavior, although it is true that it gets hotter than it should in demanding tasks.

If you are looking for a high-end mobile phone with a reasonable price, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is a candidate to consider.