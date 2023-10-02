The game scheduled for this summer was postponed to October.

XDefiant will be released this October

Ubisoft has been preparing for some time XDefiant, a free to play 6v6 multiplayer shooter that will unite the universes of its sagas. Although in its beginnings it was going to be a Tom Clancy’s title, the truth is that the project wanted to cover much more until it became a first-person arena shooting game capable of challenging Call of Duty. In fact, Its supposed release date aims to challenge the Activision Blizzard saga.

As reported by Insider Gaming, leaker el_bobberto anticipates that XDefiant will launch on October 17, which will coincide the arrival of the free game with the start of Call of Duty’s ‘The Haunting’ event. Furthermore, also It will be just one day after the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta closeswhich could redirect the attention of saga players.

XDefiant was going to be released this summer but, failing to pass Xbox and PlayStation quality controls, it had to delay its launch. Luckily, Mark Ruben, the game’s executive producer, quickly confessed that The title would arrive in the month of Octoberso if it fixes the companies’ compliance issues now, it will be available on the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store soon.

XDefiant features crossplay

XDefiant will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, and Amazon Luna offering cross-play. Their games will divide two teams of six players each, with free choice in each faction game., the hallmark of the title. Among the sagas present in the experience is Far Cry 6, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Phantomb, Splinter Cell, The Division y Watch Dogs 2.

