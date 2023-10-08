XDefiant is the game that will unite the worlds of Ubisoft in a free shooter.

XDefiant is the game that will unite the worlds of Ubisoft

Join the conversation

A few days ago there was talk again about the new thing from Ubisoft, XDefiant, a free to play 6v6 multiplayer shooter that will unite the universes of its sagas. Although in its beginnings it was going to be a Tom Clancy’s title, the truth is that the project wanted to cover much more until it became a first-person sand shooting game capable of challenging Call of Duty. Now, It seems that the title has a planned release date.

Well-known Call of Duty leaker @TheMW2Ghost has stated that XDefiant will be launched on October 28 since Ubisoft will hold an in-game event on that day. For its part, Insider Gaming reports that, although it has not been able to verify if the release date is true, it has been able to verify that Ubisoft San Francisco, the developers of the game, do indeed have an event on that day, so I would bet that XDefiant will launch on Friday, October 27 to celebrate its event on Saturday.

Just a few days ago, another Call of Duty leaker, el_bobberto, anticipated that XDefiant would be launched to compete against Call of Duty, at least with The Haunting event, although It seems that Ubisoft would have preferred to wait a few more days, or required a slight displacement in the premiere to adjust the game. It should be remembered that the free-to-play was going to be released this summer but, since it did not pass the quality controls of Xbox and PlayStation, it had to delay its launch.

Mark Ruben, executive producer of XDefiant, has announced that The game will be released in Octoberalthough at the moment it has not specified the launch day.

XDefiant unites Watch Dogs with The Division and other universes

XDefiant will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, and Amazon Luna offering cross-play. Their games will divide two teams of six players each, with free choice in each faction game, the hallmark of the title. Among the sagas present in the experience is Far Cry 6, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Phantomb, Splinter Cell, The Division y Watch Dogs 2.

Join the conversation