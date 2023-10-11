Last month’s postponement was due to the failure to certify on consolethis time, however, yet another postponement of XDefiant it is the consequence of some inconsistencies that emerged during a public testing session.

In a widespread message tramite i socialUbisoft explained that the development team needs to fix the critical issues highlighted during the public test, for this reason the launch of the pre-season has been postponed to a later date. It is therefore unlikely that the competitive shooter will be released in October, as initially planned.

Ubisoft promises to provide further details on the launch of XDefiant in the near future.

