The market for free proposals and multiplayer shooters is very saturated, but still proposals emerge that manage to attract the attention of the community. Surprisingly, XDefiant, Ubisoft’s upcoming free-to-play FPS, exceeded many gamers’ expectations and became one of the most anticipated experiences of the year. When will it debut?

We must remember that this free-to-play proposal was going to arrive at some point in the summer; However, the developer studio was forced to delay the release date because the game was unable to pass the certification process on PlayStation and Xbox.

Does that mean the project is an unplayable disaster? No, according to the developers. Rather, the problem is with issues like the trophy/achievement system, friend lists, and other general details that impact the players’ experience. Now, when will the launch take place?

Release date leaked for XDefiant, Ubisoft’s new free-to-play

In September, when the game failed certifications on Microsoft and Sony consoles, executive producer Mark Rubin teased that, if they had the opportunity to make a Day 1 patch, they could release the project sometime in October. .

Although we’ll have to wait to find out, a new clue indicates that this free FPS will indeed arrive sometime this month.

According to popular Call of Duty insider TheMW2Ghost, XDefiant will debut on October 28. In addition, he detailed that the developer studio, Ubisoft San Francisco, plans to hold a launch event that day.

Would XDefiant already have a release date?

The prestigious journalist Tom Henderson detailed in an article for Insider Gaming that, although they were unable to independently verify the release date of the multiplayer video game, they also received information indicating that the company plans to hold a special event on October 28, although the details remain a mystery.

It is important to note that this information lacks confirmation, so we recommend taking it with a grain of salt and waiting for Ubisoft San Francisco to comment on the matter with an official statement or announcement.

What is XDefiant?

For people who don’t know, XDefiant is a new multiplayer first-person shooter where fans will be able to play as soldiers from various factions inspired by the Ubisoft universe such as Watch Dogs and Splinter Cell. Of course, each group will have their own skills and tools.

There will be multiple game modes such as Domination and Zone Control, as well as a wide variety of maps. Of course, players will be able to use a wide range of customizable weapons.

Although XDefiant generated skepticism and suspicion in its original announcement, it was slowly able to win the hearts of players through its Beta testing. It was even very popular on Twitch and surpassed Call of Duty, Overwatch and other free experiences.

But tell us, are you looking forward to this project? Do you think it will exceed expectations? Let us read you in the comments.

Visit this page to find the latest news about XDefiant.

