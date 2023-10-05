The new Xbox Wireless Controller – Gold Shadow Special Edition It is now available for purchase. This new model is a tribute to the designs of the Xbox One Shadow series.

It is a sophisticated controller with a metallic finish between gold and black on the upper casing. Aside from the top case and D-Pad, the rest of the controller is charcoal black, allowing the gold elements to stand out. This control is a complete piece, perfect to become your new favorite and the jewel that crowns any collection.

Each controller is compatible with Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth. This will allow you to connect the Xbox Wireless Gold Shadow Controller – Special Edition to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PCs, iOS or Android devices, and tablets1. It has a battery life of 40 hours and we can capture more incredible gaming moments with the dedicated Share button2.

The 3.5mm headphone jack allows for chatting using compatible headphones. Additionally, we can use the Xbox Accessories app to remap the controller’s buttons and create custom control profiles for your favorite games, giving the Gold Shadow infinite potential to elevate your game.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Gold Shadow Special Edition is available for pre-order today in select Xbox markets. Visit Xbox.com or your local retailer, including the Microsoft Store, for more information.