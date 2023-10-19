Phil Spencer has revealed that Microsoft and Xbox plan to support Activision if the company seeks to return to its older sagas and franchises that have not been updated for years.

The purchase of Activision Blizzard at the hands of Microsoft has been completed definitively and successfully. The great sagas of both companies now belong to Xbox and many things could change in the coming years.

The direction of many studies of Activision Blizzard could change after this acquisition. Right now, the Activision branch seems to orbit entirely around Call of Duty, but a change of mentality may open the door to other plans.

This would be a path of hope for many fans of old Activision sagas who have seen how studios like Toys for Bob or Beenox have been relegated over the years to working for Call of Duty.

Xbox plans with Activision

What does Microsoft think about this? In an official Xbox podcast, the company’s CEO, Phil Spencer, has spoken. Right now there are very few plans in place, but He would not take a stand against a studio wanting to work on an inactive saga again. if there is “full focus on it.”

Spencer points out that he does not want to impose anything on teams that do not feel passionate about working on older sagas and that he is in favor of a return to the past does not mean that Activision studios are now thinking about that.

“I don’t think that a team that works on something that is not their passion leads to the best result,” commented the manager. “I want to make sure that when we go back and visit something, we do it to our full capacity.”

“A motivated team should want to work on something and make a difference, not just create something for financial gain or create something for a PR ad and not deliver it.”

“If the teams want to go back and review some of the things we have and focus completely on them, I will be fully involved in thatbecause I think there’s an incredible treasure trove of things that we can play again.”

Among other comments that the manager has left us, we have also learned that Call of Duty will not have exclusive content or betas on Xbox, there will be 100% parity between all systems or when we can expect the first Activision games on Xbox Game Pass.